Watch: New Jurgen Klopp Song To Tune Of Famous Beatles Music Belted Out By Travelling Liverpool Fans (With Lyrics)

Liverpool fans have come up with a new song for their manager, Jurgen Klopp, and you can watch them sing it and get the lyrics here.

Jurgen Klopp Premier League Trophy

The new song was heard for the first time after Liverpool’s scintillating 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Klopp’s song is sang to the tune of the Beatles classic ‘I Feel Fine’ and credits the German for sticking to his promise of bringing the Premier League to Anfield.

Watch the travelling kopites sing the catchy tribute to their brilliant manager here:

Lyrics

“I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

“I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

“Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

“I'm in love with him and I feel fine.

“I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

“I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

“Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

“I'm in love with him and I feel fine.”

