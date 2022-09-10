Watch: Neymar Describes Qualities Of Messi, Ronaldo & Challenge Of Facing Van Dijk

Neymar has been speaking about some of the top players in the world of football in a recent interview with DAZN (via GIVEMESPORT).

IMAGO / Sportimage

Best In The World

The 30-year-old was first asked to describe five of the best players in just one word and this is what he had to say.

Harry Kane - “Intelligent”

Luis Suarez - “Genius"

Cristiano Ronaldo - “Genius”

Lionel Messi - “Genius”

Karim Benzema - “Classic”

IMAGO / Xinhua

Future Stars

The Brazilian was then asked about future stars of the game and described Liverpool target Jude Bellingham simply as "Quality".

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Toughest Defenders

When the subject switched to the toughest defenders Neymar has faced he described the challenge of facing Liverpool's number four, Virgil van Dijk.

“Playing against Van Dijk is tough because as a centre-back, he’s so strong and intelligent. He knows when it’s the right time to close you down and when to go in for a tackle. That makes it harder. It’s harder to play against intelligent centre-backs. They don’t make mistakes.”

Watch the interview with Neymar here:

