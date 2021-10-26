Watch: Non Liverpool - MLS Goalkeeper Makes WWE Star The Rock Proud As He Uses His 'Rock Bottom' Signature Move
There was a big talking point in the MLS on Sunday when the Seattle Sounders faced off against Sporting Kansas City. After a penalty area scramble in the second half, WWE and Hollywood star The Rock had his say on what he had witnessed.
The incident occurred in the second half of the game at the Lume Field stadium in Seattle and the crowd may have thought they had turned up for the wrong sporting event.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Injury Update: Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders Gives Update On Injuries To Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara And Fabinho
- Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance
- Article Report: Barcelona President 'Big Dream' Of Taking Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Camp Nou
Rock Bottom
In the 55th minute, Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia was involved in an extraordinary piece of action that looked very similar to something we have seen in a WWE ring in the past.
After Seattle's Christian Roldan backed into Melia on the goal-line, the keeper pulled off a move that was reminiscent of The Rock's signature move the 'Rock Bottom'.
The Rock Responds
The Rock gave his expert verdict on what he had watched suggesting that whilst he was impressed with Melia's technique he should have seen a red card for his actions.
'this is called delivering a devastating, "Rock Bottom"
+ I also assume there was a card delivered in the red colour palette'
Interestingly the player only received a yellow card as Melia's team ran out 2-1 winners.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Interested in Brazilian Antony From Ajax Along With Adeyemi And Haaland
- Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Becomes All-Time Passing Player In Premier League History After Sunday's Match Against Manchester United
- Report: Joe Gomez 'Increasingly Agitated' By Lack Of Liverpool Playing Time, Player Has Spoken to Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Away End Bouncing To Roberto Firmino's Si Señor
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook