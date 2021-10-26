    • October 26, 2021
    Watch: Non Liverpool - MLS Goalkeeper Makes WWE Star The Rock Proud As He Uses His 'Rock Bottom' Signature Move

    Author:

    There was a big talking point in the MLS on Sunday when the Seattle Sounders faced off against Sporting Kansas City. After a penalty area scramble in the second half, WWE and Hollywood star The Rock had his say on what he had witnessed.

    The incident occurred in the second half of the game at the Lume Field stadium in Seattle and the crowd may have thought they had turned up for the wrong sporting event.

    Tim Melia

    Rock Bottom

    In the 55th minute, Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia was involved in an extraordinary piece of action that looked very similar to something we have seen in a WWE ring in the past.

    After Seattle's Christian Roldan backed into Melia on the goal-line, the keeper pulled off a move that was reminiscent of The Rock's signature move the 'Rock Bottom'.

    The Rock Responds

    The Rock gave his expert verdict on what he had watched suggesting that whilst he was impressed with Melia's technique he should have seen a red card for his actions.

    'this is called delivering a devastating, "Rock Bottom"
    + I also assume there was a card delivered in the red colour palette'

    Interestingly the player only received a yellow card as Melia's team ran out 2-1 winners.

    Tim Melia
