Watch: One Minute Liverpool Christmas Fairy Tale Video Featuring Van Dijk, Firmino, Gomez And Anfield

Liverpool have released a one minute Christmas fairy tale video which includes Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez.

This is part one of three videos expected in the run up to Christmas and is described on liverpoolfc.com as:

'The first video, focuses on the meaning of ‘home’ and brings to life the incredible atmosphere inside Anfield on a matchday, contrasted with the anticipation and excitement of Christmas.'

'With plenty of special effects and memorable moments throughout, fans are drawn into the pages of a storybook as they open, revealing the magic of Anfield and a well-known Liverpool FC face – Virgil van Dijk.'

The video also includes footage of some famous Anfield moments, most notably Mohamed Salah's celebration against Manchester United and Divock Origi's goal against Barcelona from Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'corner taken quickly'.

Watch the video here:

