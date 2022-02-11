Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Brilliant Goal In Liverpool Training After AFCON Glory

Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Brilliant Goal In Liverpool Training

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane scored an incredible goal upon his return to club training.

Sadio Mane has returned to Liverpool after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The Liverpool winger was named AFCON Player of the Tournament after his impressive displays for Senegal.

Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane AFCON

Age: 29

Club: Liverpool

Position: Left Winger

Appearances this season: 26

Goals this season: 10

Assists this season: 1

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023

Market value: £72.00million

Mane amassed three goals and two assists while leading Senegal to its first-ever AFCON trophy.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Mane can continue this red-hot form once he returns to club action. 

If Mane's most recent training goal is anything to go off of, it looks like Klopp may be in luck.

Upon returning to Liverpool training, Sadio Mane scored an absolutely brilliant goal.

The attacker settled and turned the ball in the same touch before sending it into the top right corner past the outstretched hands of Caoimhin Kelleher.

If Liverpool have any hopes of catching up to league leaders Manchester City, it will require Sadio Mane to be on the top of his game.

The Reds sit just nine points behind Pep Guardiola's City with a game in hand.

It will be no easy task, but if anyone can accomplish it, it is this Liverpool squad.

