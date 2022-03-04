Skip to main content
Watch: 'That Sounds Like Ted Lasso!' - New Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch On How He Will Approach His New Job

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has spoken about the stigma surrounding US managers in British football before realising that his approach may be similar to that of Ted Lasso!

Marsch has been brought in to replace Marcelo Bielsa who was relieved of his duties after the 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham last weekend. 

Jesse Marsch

Speaking at his first press conference for Leeds, the former RB Salzburg and Leipzig manager believes there is definitely a stigma surrounding American's managing in football.

"I haven't watched the show but I get it. People hate hearing the word soccer. I've used the word football since I was a professional football player.

"More and more in the States we are adapting to what the game is here in England."

Marsch went on to describe his approach to management and soon realised that he was starting to sound like Ted Lasso from the hit TV series.

Read More

Lasso is an American College Football coach brought in to manage a Premier League football club with no experience, in an attempt by the owner to spite her ex-husband.

"The only way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with, and to try and maximise what we are every day.

'I find if you can do that effectively, you can be incredibly surprised with the human spirit and what you can achieve.

"So that sounds like Ted Lasso from what I've heard!"

Watch Marsch at his press conference here:

