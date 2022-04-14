Skip to main content
Watch: The Kop Sing Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's New Song To Famous Beatles Music (With Lyrics)

As Liverpool progressed to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday against Benfica, fans in the Kop were belting out the new Jurgen Klopp song and you can watch it here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds drew 3-3 with the Portuguese team ensuring a 6-4 win on aggregate and will now face Villarreal in the semi-finals.

The Kopites are clearly enjoying their manager's new song which was first heard at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and was sung throughout another enjoyable match on Wednesday.

Lyrics

“I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

“I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

“Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

“I'm in love with him and I feel fine.

“I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

“I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

“Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

“I'm in love with him and I feel fine.”

