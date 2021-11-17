Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Dances In Netherlands Changing Room After World Cup Qualification

Author:

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been caught on video with his Holland teammates dancing after the Netherlands qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Dutch topped their group after beating Norway 2-0 on Tuesday evening meaning they pipped Turkey by two points who now face a play off match.

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands skipper Van Dijk can now look forward to his first major championships for his country when the World Cup kicks off in November next year.

The 30 year old missed this summer's Euros with the serious cruciate ligament knee injury he picked up in a clash with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in October 2020.

In the footage on Instagram Van Dijk can be seen dancing on his own with a glass in his hand that looks like it contains champagne before he walks over to the middle of the changing room to join in the dance with the rest of his teammates.

Virgil van Dijk
