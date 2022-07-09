Watch: Sky Sports Masters Football Vlog From A Liverpool Fan Perspective

This week saw the return of Masters Football, where legends from Liverpool, Manchester United, Celtic, and Rangers battled it out. Did players such as Jamie Carragher, Luis Garcia, and Robbie Fowler do enough to win?

A moment many football fans have been waiting for after years of being off the air, Sky Sports Masters Football returned. What was a popular show before it was axed, Masters Football is a chance for retired footballers to show they've still got it.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Liverpool's side included Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Luis Garcia, Sander Westerveld, Steve McManaman, Jermaine Pennant, David Thompson, Stewart Downing, and Stephen Warnock.

The Reds started their campaign with a 6-2 thrashing of Rangers and followed up with a 2-1 victory over Celtic. Despite losing 4-2 to Manchester United in the last group match, they had the chance for revenge against them in the final.

Jamie Carragher and co. did get their revenge against their arch-rivals, in the final. They came out as 5-3 winners with yet another outstanding performance by Luis Garcia, who got player of the tournament.

Here at LFCTR, you can watch a vlog from a Liverpool fan perspective via Blair McNally, who captured the action in a first-hand experience.

I'm sure I speak for everyone when I say I am glad Sky Sports have brought Master Football back. Long overdue.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |