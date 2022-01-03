Publish date:
Watch: Why Thiago Alcantara Is Important To Liverpool
Thiago Alcantara has been injured for several days after coming down with COVID-19, and hasn't been seen since Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United.
His absence has been cited as a key reason to why Liverpool have only picked up two points from their last nine.
Our YouTube contributor Kris O'Hare, who is also a professional football coach, discussed why Thiago has had such an impact this campaign.
