Watch: Why Thiago Alcantara Is Important To Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara has been injured for several days after coming down with COVID-19, and hasn't been seen since Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

His absence has been cited as a key reason to why Liverpool have only picked up two points from their last nine.

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Premier League | EPL

Our YouTube contributor Kris O'Hare, who is also a professional football coach, discussed why Thiago has had such an impact this campaign.

