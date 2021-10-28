Watch: Wrexham Co-Owner Ryan Reynolds Wants To Face Liverpool In Premier League And Take Welsh Club Into Space

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have revealed their lofty ambitions for the Welsh club and that involves taking them past Liverpool in the Premier League and into space!

The pair were speaking after attending their first game since taking charge of the club in February as Wrexham went down 3-2 to Maidenhead United in the National League.

Reynolds On Ambitions For Wrexham

Hollywood actor Reynolds joked with the press in attendance when he spoke about his ambitions for the club.

"Most people would say we want to get to the Premier League but actually we're going to take everyone to space."

On a more serious note, he went on to talk about the short term, more realistic ambitions.

“We would be lying if we said it wasn’t the Premier League but this is a long road.”

“It isn’t an overnight thing and our goal is to get us back in the league and continue our way upwards.”

“That’s going to take some time.”

“The perfect ending (for now) is promotion.”

McElhenney On Defeat To Maidenhead

After Wrexham went 2-0 down at York Road, they were then reduced to ten men when Bryce Hosannah was sent off.

Despite this setback the Red Dragons fought their way back into the match to level the game at 2-2 before losing to a 72nd minute winner for the home side.

Actor and director McElhenney remained positive in defeat.

“It was the first time the club had come back from two goals down and down a man in 13 years.”

“So just to see the club fight back like that was really inspiring”

Verdict

It’s going to be fun times at Wrexham for the supporters and they will be hoping for happier times in the future.

Reynolds and McElhenney seem to have big plans for the club and with their resources and profile they should be able to make a big difference.

Whether they can shoot the club towards the Premier League and space though maybe a tad optimistic but you never know!

