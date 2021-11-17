Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
'Welsh Joao Cancelo' - Fans React To Neco Williams Starring Role For Wales V Belgium

Author:

Neco Williams has endured quite a torrid reception from fans on Twitter in the last few years.

The 20-year-old has only made 28 senior appearances for the Reds, but has often been made a scapegoat when performances' have not been up to scratch.

This season has been different, however,

When brought on to the field Williams has brought a new energy level to the Liverpool side, completing three assists in his limited minutes already this season.

Neco Williams

And his performances for Wales this international break have done nothing but boost the full-back's confidence.

He scored and assisted in their 5-1 demolishing of Belarus, and now played a man-of-the-match role in their 1-1 draw with Belgium.

'We’ll remember this international break as the time Neco Williams stepped up to the next level." - one account wrote.

Another compared him to in-form Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo, and one said he was 'not from this world'.

Should Neco Williams get a few more minutes at Anfield?

Author Verdict

Absolutely.

The Welshman has not only shown his willingness to improve, but his excellent versatility.

He can play right full-back, on the wing and now has featured at left wing-back for Rob Page's men.

This is something Jurgen Klopp will love, and we may see him feature more with a busy period up ahead.

