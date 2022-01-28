What Does Signing Luis Diaz Mean For Liverpool?

Reliable reports have essentially confirmed that Luis Diaz has agreed to join Liverpool after turning down offers from less appealing avenues such as Tottenham. What does this signing mean for the Merseyside Reds?

Making this signing would create a few firsts for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz joining would mark the first time that a Colombian has been signed for Liverpool’s first team. This just two months after the hit Disney animated film Encanto which was set in Colombia-coincidence? I think not.

IMAGO / News Images

Another first is that this will be the only time Liverpool have ever brought a current international golden boot winner into the team as Diaz scored four goals to win this honour in the 2021 competition.

This is Liverpool’s first attacking signing since Diogo Jota’s joining in Summer 2020. The transfer is also the first non-European player to join Liverpool since Alisson back in 2019.

It would be the second time in the past three seasons that Liverpool would beat a team twice in the group stages of the Champions League and then sign a player from the same team who scored twice in the competition: the first being Takumi Minamino for RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Luis Diaz would be the fourth South American to be a part of the current Liverpool team which would mean no other Premier League team would have as many players from this continent as the Reds do.

Diaz would be the fourth Luis to don the Liverpool red after club legends Luis Suarez and Luis Garcia. Luis Alberto also played for Liverpool.

This transfer means that the club are taking this season seriously and could signal a positive future for Liverpool’s transfers.