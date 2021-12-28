What Has Changed Since Leicester 0-4 Liverpool 2019/20?

With Liverpool set to face off against Leicester City tonight, what has changed since we obliterated them in 2019/20?

It is mind-blowing to think that that 4-0 performance by the Reds at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day is now over two years ago.

What a night it was. It was the first time we all believed that we were going to win the league title. Everything that could've gone right, went perfectly.

There was a lot of doubt going into the game with second placed Leicester in red-hot form. But it was such a mature and composed performance by Jurgen Klopp's men.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Two years on and with the world is in a much different place, what has really changed since this game?

Leicester did in fact drop off towards the end of the 2019/20 season and ended up missing out on a top 4 place.

Ever since they haven't really been the same team that they were before that Boxing Day drubbing. They have showed glimpses of that form but have failed to maintain any consistency whatsoever.

Brendan Rodgers has however brought in numerous reinforcements over the last couple of seasons, including Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne.

It has to be said that the Foxes have been extremely unfortunate with injuries and it has strongly impacted on their results. Their Europa League and League Cup exits this season will add even more salts to their wounds.

Liverpool coped well during the start of the restart managing to finish off what they started and win their first Premier League title. It all went downhill following that with the Reds suffering an injury crisis. It wasn't all bad news though as Liverpool managed to secure third place following a strong flourish in the last few games.

So far this season has been very different to the last, however, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as well as many others returning on top of the signing of Ibrahima Konate. Liverpool currently sit second, six points behind but with a game over off leaders Manchester City.

Realistically, when Liverpool travel to Leicester on Tuesday, it is a must win game. Manchester City already look to be showing fierce title winning form so it simply has to be matched. Leicester come into the game in tenth place and they could really do with a win.

One thing is for sure - it promises to be a very open game with hopefully a lot of goals for the Reds.

