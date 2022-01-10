What James Milner leaving Liverpool could look like

Recent reports have suggested that when James Milner's contract expires at the end of the season, he will leave Liverpool.

However, the 36-year-old is not expected to hang up his boots just yet and could potentially move to another Premier League team.

Leeds, the former England international's first club, have been one of a number of teams to have been linked to Milner.

He has said in the past that one day he wants to return to Elland Road. Now not far off from entering his forties, it is uncertain whether the opportunity could be there again in the future.

One thing is for sure. The majority of the teams in the league would take Milner on a free transfer for sure.

What would this Liverpool team look like without James Milner?

Not only will Milner's departure leave Liverpool without another midfield option but it also leaves the squad without a heavily experienced veteran.

There is no doubt that Milner is massively respected as a senior member of the team and he has often been described as a fantastic mentor for the younger players.

Milner has been heard giving team talks before games. In the video below, he gives a pep talk before the Community Shield in 2021.

Although Milner has had limited minutes this season so far, his versatility makes him a great player. He has played at both full back positions and throughout the midfield as well.

With Gini Wijnaldum still having not been replaced since his move to PSG, Milner leaving would surely mean FSG have to splash the cash.

It's not quite as simple as that though. There have been question marks about the future of Neco Williams and Milner has stepped in at times for the Welsh youngster.

There quite simply isn't a player in the current market that could directly replace Milner. It could take two players or maybe even three!

Who Could Replace Milner?

A central midfielder is a must but could cost heavy bucks. Youri Tielemans has been linked to Liverpool in the past but it's likely he'd cost more than £50m.

He has been a standout performer in the league for Leicester and it might be worth just paying the money and getting him onboard.

Denis Zakaria who is out of contract himself in the summer has also been linked to Liverpool and could be a perfect player to bring in.

The Swiss international is currently contracted to Borussia Monchengladbach and has attracted a lot of interest from teams all over the world.

He is only 25-years-old and fits the quota that Liverpool typically look for in a player.

