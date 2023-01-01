What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part One

Since the announcement from the club that FSG are looking for either investors or a full sale of the club, fans have been kept in the dark about what is going on with their beloved club.

Here are what the fans had to say about the current ownership and potentially new ownership. Part one includes Louise and her thoughts on the situation.

Damon: Over 12 years of FSG owning Liverpool now. Would you say it has been a successful era and how would you determine success for Liverpool as a club?

Louise: I feel like it has been a success because Klopp has won everything with us, however, I feel like if FSG backed Klopp a bit more we could have won the titles we missed out by 1 point. All it could have taken was a little more investment

FSG bought us for 300M the club is now worth over 4B so it has been a success, however, I feel like if we want to keep competing we need to spend, which they are not willing to do which is gonna see Liverpool go backward

When we speak about backing Jurgen Klopp, does this mean spending the amount the likes of Man City and Man United have spent or just that extra 1 or 2 players in a window?

I feel like that’s the way we are gonna have to spend to keep up with the likes of Newcastle (soon), Manchester City, and even Chelsea throwing money around, as also the sale of Manchester United. Those clubs get invested in heavily. If we don’t have that sort of investment we are going to fall behind

IMAGO / Colorsport

Manchester United have spent over £1bn carelessly in over 10 years and haven’t won anything within that time. Liverpool seem to have done the opposite in spending very little but spending strategically.

However, some fail to see a middle ground. What would you say the middle ground is?

Yes, Liverpool have been spent really well I agree with that, the signings have been very smart also. Honestly, for me and I think a lot of other people. all we want is for Klopp to get backed in the market fully.

We know a huge midfield revamp is needed I genuinely don’t care how much we spend and who it’s on if Klopp wants them I'm happy

We all saw it before the season started yet Liverpool only moved for a midfielder on the last day due to, what I would say, expected injuries, a panic loan buy for Arthur Melo.

Who do you blame for that? Jurgen Klopp or FSG?

Both, I think because we spent £64M on Nunez, and brought in Ramsey & Carvalho. I think FSG wouldn’t spend anymore. They didn’t spend the money any way it was money we earned

Everyone knows Klopp wanted Tchouameni, but he decided to go to Real Madrid, so I think he decided to wait until 2023 for Bellingham. Which is also uncertain if we miss out on the top four, I think FSG just weren't willing to spend, and Klopp was happy settling with what he has.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Do you think Jurgen Klopp and his scouting team only had eyes for Tchouameni and Bellingham despite a serious need for a midfield revamp? Next year, we will need at least 3 midfielders.

Would you say it’s a case of Klopp only having a certain amount to spend so has no choice but to wait for Bellingham?

Absolutely, that’s what I think. He wanted Tchouameni last year and Bellingham in 2023. We have heard the names of Caicedo & Enzo Fernandez lately, but I think Bellingham & Tchouameni were the main targets.

We will need at least 3 in the summer, I agree. I think he knows that he will be limited to a certain budget. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see Naby Keita get an extension so they don’t have to spend more this summer. Ox will leave but I think Keita has the better quality, so I feel we will keep him just so they don’t have to spend more money

As a Liverpool fan, it pains me to think of us continuing down this road of keeping players just because Klopp can’t spend any more than what he makes through sales. Despite FSG showing indication of selling, recent reports state that they could well be staying. How do you feel about that?

Yeah, I completely agree, it’s not how a big club should operate. It’s worked well over the years, yes absolutely, but it doesn't work anymore. I feel gutted because I feel like if we had proper investment and Klopp had been fully backed to spend whatever he wanted, I feel like we would be a force.

Under FSG, we can’t do that, we don’t have the power to spend what we want, unfortunately, all they care about is filling their pockets.

IMAGO / PA Images

Is it about spending whatever we want or just being given that little bit more? One midfielder off a quadruple last year. One or two defenders were off 2 years ago when they had the incredibly injury hit season. Could FSG’s low-spending mindset have worked if they just gave Klopp a bit extra toward the transfer budget?

That’s it. It’s never been about spending what we want because we have never been able to do that, but I do feel like what you said there, if we had better quality depth in midfield I think we would have won the quadruple.

We always seem just to fall short, not only that they don’t have any huge names to sell anymore to it will be interesting to see how much they do spend in the summer

So, let’s get down to the now. Do you want a completely new owner or are you happy with further investors?

Nah, I feel a completely new ownership. We have massively outgrown FSG, and I’d love a change.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

There has been controversial conversations surrounding who should take over the club. However, it’s going to be difficult to find a buyer that hasn’t had controversy. Having said that, who would you like?

I feel like no billionaire is ever completely clean. I know a few have concerns over being state-owned, however, I feel it’s so hypocritical when all we need to do is research about AXA and Standard Chartered.

I’d like someone like Steve Ballmer, proper passionate and wants to succeed, and will do anything to win, plus he pumps money in when needed. I don’t care who it is, as long as they want to take this football club to the top & back Klopp I’d be more than happy.

Regarding the hypocrisy, why do you think certain parts of this fanbase protect FSG despite them not showing the intentions the majority of the fanbase would want from an ownership?

I genuinely think FSG get protected too much because they saved us from the brink of liquidation. Maybe they feel a sense of loyalty towards them. I mean, I'm thankful for that but I think because Klopp has worked miracles on a limited budget is also why I think FSG have gotten off the hook a little more.

IMAGO / PA Images

Being thankful and being forever in debt is two different things. You can still be thankful for what FSG have done good and be critical of other actions. Makes you think if there are alternative motives behind protecting them.

So, should this be the end of Fenway Sports Group’s ownership of Liverpool?

Yep, that’s exactly the way I feel, I just don’t understand the reasoning. Yeah absolutely, it should be the end, but I’m not sure it will be though.

