What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part Two

Since the announcement from the club that FSG are looking for either investors or a full sale of the club, fans have been kept in the dark about what is going on with their beloved club.

Here are what the fans had to say about the current ownership and potentially new ownership. Part two includes Jay and his thoughts on the situation.

Damon: Over 12 years of FSG owning Liverpool now. Would you say it has been a successful era and how would you determine success for Liverpool as a club?

Jay: I'd say it's been very successful, yes. To me, success for the club is winning trophies and challenging them, which we've done consistently in the Klopp era.

I realise, however, that can't happen every season because we don't have an unlimited pot of money like some clubs and we're not willing to get into debt (again) after our experience under previous owners.

Let's not forget, with better and more competent refereeing, we'd have 3 Premier League titles in 4 years. That's not to be sniffed at.

Officials in this league have been poor for years and have cost us many times in the past. However, do you think we needed an unlimited pot of money to make make it 3 titles in 4 years?

No, but I don't see how one or two players would've made a difference. If you get 93 and 97 points and still lose, there's not much more you can do and not much more an extra player would provide.

It's not wrong to suggest that last season we came 2nd due to a handball not being given against Rodri at Everton, and us not being given a stonewall penalty at Spurs on Jota. Should we not be more concerned about having proper officiating than a mythical extra signing?

Yes, you can argue we shouldn't have drawn so many games, but it isn't possible to win every game and you shouldn't need to do so. It's only been made that way due to a sports washing enterprise completely destroying the standards.

We should be more concerned that a team that got 93 points didn't win the league because of poor refs in the 'best league in the world'.

I agree regarding the referees completely. They cost teams so many points, especially us. I personally feel some need for investigations

You say we drew too many games and I will go back to one in particular last year. Drawing 2-2 away to Tottenham. Yes, the referee was pathetic but having a midfield three of Morton, Milner, and Keita surely isn’t good enough.

A ‘mythical’ midfield signing surely makes a difference between 1 point and 3 in that specific game. Don’t ya think?

But, if you'll recall, Fabinho, Virgil, and Curtis Jones all tested positive for Covid ahead of the game, and Hendo was also ill (but not with Covid) on the morning of the game. We essentially lost three midfielders due to outside circumstances.

I'd be all for criticising the ownership for things they can control, but I'm not sure how we can criticise them for a Covid outbreak. Yes, maybe Morton and Milner aren't good enough, but they're the 6th and 7th choice midfielders.

I think most clubs would struggle to dig into their depth so much. If we need better options for those positions, maybe. But I don't want to stand in the way of developing young players like Morton and Bajcetic.

Are the likes of Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita in the squad standing in the way of developing young players? They are only taking up squad spaces just like a new signing would, but surely a new signing would be better options to take up the squad places.

Milner and Ox are only here for the homegrown quota although Milner is useful as a utility player. Ox I think would have been sold if there'd been a buyer for him.

Naby has been a disappointment for the fee we paid, which is a shame because I rate him as a player. I also think the job of the midfield rebuild is bigger because of the money we spent on him that was essentially wasted. Again though, we'd have sold him if a buyer was there.

What next for Ox and Keita then if no one is interested in them? I can’t see that being the case personally. We are going to be letting them go for free. Does that worry you?

I think Naby will potentially get an extension purely because he's still relatively young and we may still see him as having something to give. He was decent and mostly fit last season, for example.

I don't really mind losing Ox as he hasn't contributed much and he can be more than replaced by someone like Bajcetic becoming a first-teamer. I also do think we'll bring in a midfielder this window.

Is it the right thing to do to give Keita a new contract, knowing that he is so injury prone?

Maybe, maybe not. I think it would be stupid to write off that almost £100m investment though (including wages + transfer fee). He's still clearly a quality player but we need to crack the code with his fitness.

He is quality but being injured is no good to us. What’s the best scenario for you? Keeping Keita or bringing in a new midfielder that is not only better but someone that we can rely on more?

I'd obviously rather bring someone in who was more available, but when we had that with Gini, people constantly insulted him and he felt unwanted.

Plus, unfortunately, you can't tell what someone's reliability will be like before buying them. I do think we could lose 3 injury-prone midfielders and replace them with 1 who can stay fit and it wouldn't be a loss, only in terms of numbers.

You can tell the reliability we do have with the players now though. So, if you would rather have a new midfielder. Why couldn’t have we sold Naby last year or even Ox and brought another one in? Someone out there will have either player, I am certain of that.

I imagine Naby and Ox's wages are a sticking point. They're both earning between £120k and £140k a week.

The types of clubs who might take a risk on them probably don't have that kind of money to spend on wages, and they may not want to take a pay cut. Ox was available for £10m so it must be wages.

If wages were a problem last year, surely they’re a problem this summer. Why are we paying players that are injured all the time those wages and not trying harder to get rid of saving on the wage bill?

I mean, how do you get rid? Either someone leaves by us selling them, or they leave on a free. That's the only option. If nobody wants them, we're paying their wages.

But if it’s the wages stopping people buy them surely they end up with no club in the summer either? The only other reason to why they didn’t get rid is our sell-to-buy policy. We wouldn’t make enough through the sales to bring in replacements.

They won't end up without a club because clubs will take those wages on with no transfer fee to pay. Always been the case. And no I don't think it was anything to do with the alleged sell to buy policy. Ox especially was available at a cut price.

Ox at £10m this season isn’t much difference than free next season. Surely he makes a difference somewhere this season which would be worth the £10m.

Going back to the start and talking about success. How much more successful as the 12 years of FSG been than the 12 years before FSG?

Well, you can't really compare the two because the market and league have changed so much. We've gone from having only Chelsea as the rich club and City wasting new money to having both City and Chelsea throwing money around, United throwing money around and failing, as well as Newcastle with state ownership.

Transfer fees have massively inflated since the Neymar to PSG situation. £100m in 2009 would be enough to rebuild your squad. Now you're lucky if you can get two good players for that.

I'd say considering we had to pay off a £300m debt and modernise the stadium and facilities, to do all that as well as challenge for and win trophies has been a big success. Obviously, we need investment now to keep that going, but I think overall it's been a success.

The only difference in success between the 12 years of FSG and the 12 years before is a Premier League title and one less FA Cup.

Within these 12 years, we have also got the best XI and manager we have had in decades. So why is there only such little difference between the dark days of 1998-2009 than 2010-2022 in terms of success?

Because there are far more teams now competing for the same things, and we've also had the misfortune of our peak era coinciding with Pep's City. Without Pep's City, we have more titles and trophies for sure.

Without Fergie’s Man United, Wenger would have won more titles. Without Phil Taylor, Van Barneveld would have won more. Without Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson would have won more. You can’t say that. It’s sport. That’s how sport works.

Would it be fair to say we’ve had at least 8 world-class players in our starting XI over the last 5 years and a world-class manager? At times, a better starting XI than Man City. Yet, they’ve won 4 of the 5 titles and we have won one. Yet, we do better in Europe than them. Why’s that?

Well yes, that's sport. But it's also true that Man City aren't a legitimate sporting project and is funded by dirty money.

Yes, we do better than them in Europe. That could be due to various things - experience, different systems, anything.

For me, I feel Pep is far too rigid in his system, too slow to make changes, and too arrogant to accept when he gets something wrong. Klopp is more adaptive and embraces the chaos, which is what you need in European games to sometimes overcome the odds.

Pep's system probably suits a league campaign more, where a rigid system and patterns of play is the best thing to find consistency.

European competitions rely on performing on the night, with no room for a bad game when it comes to the latter stages.

However, the league comes down to consistency and reliance on more of the squad rather than your starting XI being on it in a specific game. The lack of quality squad depth and availability of certain players would a key factor in not winning the league. Do you agree?

Yes, I'd agree with that, and it's probably why the two different systems both have their strengths and weaknesses. There's no perfect system in football, but there are those that are close to it.

We both agree that spending silly amounts like Man United and Chelsea doesn’t guarantee success.

However, when we have gone and spent a certain amount and fixed the problems, it created success for us. Alisson and Van Dijk weren’t cheap but they changed us from a top-four side to a title-winning side. Why can’t we get signings like that anymore? Is it because we don’t have a Coutinho to sell?

Yes, I would agree that in the past that's worked, but with the midfield, it doesn't feel like one mega-signing would fix that. Personally, as much as I love Jude Bellingham, I'd rather spend that money on 3 solid midfielders than one megastar.

As for why we aren't going and spending that kind of money, I suspect it's at least partially down to the wage bill, which has increased massively.

We've done good business to replace Mane for less in wages than he would've wanted to stay, but with the new UEFA rules incoming that mean spending has to be 70% of revenue, we're already at that ratio. Hence why the focus has been on increasing revenue via expanding the stadium, I imagine.

Yes, I agree Jude on his own isn’t enough but why haven’t spread the midfield signings out? 1 last summer and 2 this year. Whether it’s one in either window. We had the money for Tchouameni, which we didn’t spend, so that could be used for Jude. Why don’t we have more money for totally separate windows?

I agree, we probably should've done that. But I think that's where Klopp's comments on taking risks is referring to.

We know Klopp has been interested in players at £30-40m (even if you don't rate them, like Sander Berge, John McGinn, etc) but because they didn't pass the very specific criteria we use to sign players, we didn't get them. I'd personally trust Klopp over an algorithm.

I believe he knows who he can get a tune out of. I think Klopp would've preferred to sign someone like a Sander Berge 18 months ago who would've been a solid if the unspectacular option for us. But the system we have in place means we try to minimise risk as much as possible.

Even though I believe that Jurgen Klopp and his scouts have way more midfielders in mind, why couldn’t Jurgen Klopp go get Sander Berge or John McGinn who you say Klopp preferred?

We’ve seen with Gakpo. The deal was sanctioned because Klopp wanted him. However, Gakpo was at a bargain price. Do you think the price of players is more of a reason not to sign these other players rather than specific criteria?

I think Gakpo may not have happened under the previous system. We know Klopp had to push hard for Thiago, and I imagine it was the same for others. I think In the past, one of the criteria was resale value.

Should Klopp need to push hard? Surely he’s earned the right to get who he thinks will take us forward, regardless of price. Yes, there are limits, you wouldn’t pay £100m for someone like Tielemens.

We don’t even have to pay much upfront, we usually pay in installments and a lot in add-ons. So why is Klopp being left short year in, and year out? Instead of having to keep players such as Ox, Keita, and Milner just to have options.

No, he shouldn't. And maybe that's why Edwards left. As much as we all think he's a genius, it's obvious he sees the Sporting Director position as equal to the manager, whereas Klopp had it like that at Dortmund and disliked it. He thinks the director should work on the manager's behalf, which most do.

As for being forced to keep Ox and Milner, I think that's the quota coming into it again. If I recall, Klopp was massively interested in Maddison when he was at Norwich, who even then would've been a big improvement for us. Again, the risk profile wasn't right.

Every transfer is a risk. Every transfer may or may not work. We have some of the best scouts in the industry and have got it right time and time again. Could say Keita is the only one where we haven’t got value for money due to injuries.

So, why can’t we trust our scouts and go and take these risks say this window? Why do we have to wait until we can sell someone to go out and ‘take these risks’? We are one of the biggest football clubs in the world, surely our transfer budget should be generated by other sources alone, not just sales.

Yes, I'd agree with you. But I think the owners and certain staff members are wedded to the system of signing players with little risk because it's brought them so much success. Klopp wants to be able to loosen those restraints a little bit.

I agree with the money, but the owners have said they'd invest in infrastructure, not players, and that's their policy. I might not agree with it but they've always been clear on that, and it's again because spending on infrastructure is low risk compared to players.

Now, we could take out loans and add debt onto the club like Man United have, or like Chelsea probably will, but I don't think most fans would like that.

The other option is we join a Super League and get a huge amount of guaranteed income, but none of us liked that either. So the hope is either we sell a minority stake, get new investors or hope FSG change their policy. As far as we know, they're trying to sell us on.

You say it’s brought us success, however, I mentioned earlier that it’s only brought us a little more success than the 12 years before FSG. I go back to the start, how do you determine success for Liverpool? A club that has won the most trophies in English football.

Yes, FSG have done good things and I am thankful for those and the trophies we have won, but surely if they had just been a little less, I’m going to say tight, then we’d have had a dynasty under Jurgen Klopp. Is it time they moved on and let us be the club we are meant to be?

But it hasn't only brought us a "little" more success, has it? We've won everything we've ever wanted and were inches away from winning even more.

There's no such thing as dynasties anymore, not with Man City in the league. They've spent far more than us and never won a European Cup, so surely that shows that you can't just build a dynasty by spending more? We'd all love to spend more but it's just not possible without either adding on debt or the owners funding it themselves.

Now, you can make arguments they should do that, but that's an argument that only exists in football. In other businesses, if the business needs something, it doesn't come out of the owner's pocket. Jeff Bezos isn't paying for new Amazon warehouses out of his pocket.

I think that's normalized because we're used to seeing it with clubs like Chelsea and PSG, where the owner funds everything.

It has been a little more successful. A league title is the only positive difference. The 12 years before we won an extra FA Cup and a UEFA Cup. 1 League title is better than those two but it doesn’t skyrocket the word success for me in comparison.

We have had the best manager and XI we have had in decades and won fewer trophies than the make-shift teams and managers we had the 12 years before. You say inches away like we weren’t unlucky in the 12 years before FSG. We were 1 game away from winning another CL. We were unlucky not to win a title on a couple of occasions.

If we want to be the Liverpool Football Club that should be winning and competing every year then what needs to change? For me, it’s the ownership. They’re the ones holding us back.

Except in the four years prior to FSG buying us, we'd had no success at all under Hicks and Gillett. Our only successful owners have been the Moores family and FSG.

You've said it, we were unlucky. I don't think the ownership could've forced referees to make the right decisions or for Fabinho's ball to go another 8mm across the line in 18/19.

Yes, we need investment now but we also want owners who are actually going to run the club properly like FSG have. The owners aren't holding us back, but the lack of money they have available is. Hopefully, that can be rectified.

You’ve made a good point there. So the four years before FSG we had Hicks and Gillett and won nothing. So, it makes these 12 years of FSG look even worse. We have had a little more success in these 12 years of FSG than even fewer years from 1998 until Hicks and Gillett came in.

Hicks and Gillett were the worst owners ever and it's clear FSG are better than those, however, that doesn’t mean FSG are good owners.

Andriy Voronin was way worse than Andy Carroll but that does t mean Andy Carroll was a good signing. He was just better than Voronin. We still had to get rid of Carroll. Do we need to get rid of FSG?

But you have to realise the entire fabric of football has changed. Two clubs in the league are now owned by literal countries with unlimited wealth.

Even the low-down teams now have a lot of money to spend, and there are foreign clubs abroad with insane wealth. You didn't have that 15 years ago. It was easier to compete but now it's harder than ever.

I personally think they're good owners being hampered by the fact UEFA refuses to apply FFP properly and limits other clubs like they should be doing. If UEFA weren't so toothless, we'd be able to compete easier.

Now, I agree that right now it looks like we've outgrown them, but I don't think we should trash their record by comparing it to an era where clubs like Blackburn could challenge for honors and the record fee was about £10m. The world has changed.

I think we need to be careful pushing for the owners out because David Moores sold up because he felt he couldn't compete with the likes of Chelsea. That led to Hicks and Gillett. The kind of people willing to spend £3.5bn on a club aren't going to be good people.

Are FSG good people? You can only look at AXA and Standard Charter and their controversies to realise what they are happy to have at our club.

We have won the league so we could’ve won it again. Regardless of FFP. We spoke about coming up short in the leagues a couple of times, we weren’t that far off City.

An extra player or 2 every now and then. A different midfielder to an injured Naby Keita. A different forward to Bobby Firmino, who we know ain’t clinical. Those games are fine margins but when you rely on the same things that let you down before, you get the same results.

Last question, When it comes to new ownership, what kind of owners would you like? Of course, some lines cannot be passed when it comes to human rights which I completely agree with.

I just don't agree with that. Fine margins, yes, but a mythical extra player (who nobody was begging for at the time) isn't it? Sometimes there's nothing you can do. Bobby was the key to the side, so deciding we suddenly needed someone else 4 years ago is just revisionism.

And you might have issues with FSG, as I do, as they're capitalists. But come on? Bringing AXA and Standard Chartered into it? Having them sponsoring you doesn't mean you condone them. It's like saying Brighton are responsible for people in debt due to being sponsored by AmEx.

If we get new owners, I want ones who will run the club as well as it is now, with the same commitment to infrastructure and not just throwing money at the problem.

I want a commitment to the project and area, and I don't want to be owned by oil money or a human rights-abusing state. I don't think it's too much to ask, and sadly far too many people seem happy to have the club owned by those.

