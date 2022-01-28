What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?

With overwhelming speculation that Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz will become a Liverpool player in the coming days, where does the move leave Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?

The pair have less than 18 months remaining on their current contracts and will both be 31 years old when their deals expire.

This makes it seem unlikely that LFC will be willing to offer to extend their stays – especially with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation still yet to be resolved.

The emergence of Diogo Jota as a consistent goal scorer has made game time hard to come by for Firmino, whose goal contributions have been on the decline for the last few years.

Jota is some five years younger than the Brazilian and still is yet to reach his prime. The ex-Wolves forward has scored ten league goals this season - only Salah has netted more. The signing of Diaz could be the last nail in the coffin for the much-loved Bobby’s career.

While Mane has kept a regular place across the frontline for the Reds, his best years also seem to be behind him. The Senegalese wingers Premier League goal tally has decreased for the last three consecutive seasons.

Diaz on the other hand is improving at a rate of knots. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga matches this campaign, compared to just six in 30 the season before.

Although, there is no guarantee that these numbers can be replicated in the Premier League, and it may take some time before the Colombian can find a slot in the attacking trio.

With Salah seemingly improving despite being nearly 30, Jurgen Klopp may have his sights set on a Diaz, Jota, Salah front three in the not-so-distant future.

While it is, of course, important to have good strength and depth up top, it is a rule that the Reds don’t tend to follow, and it is difficult to see that Mane and Firmino would be given new deals to solely be used as cover – especially with the money that they might demand.

What may be a boost for Firmino and Mane is Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi’s LFC futures. It is rumoured that the Reds are willing to offload the pair before the end of the transfer window, which would leave our attacking cover even lighter.

Time will tell whether Firmino and Mane have long term futures at the club, but if the deal for Diaz is successful and he hits the ground running, it is very unlikely that the pair will both be playing at Anfield come the summer of 2023.

