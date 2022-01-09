Where To Watch/Livestream FA Cup Fourth Round Draw - Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal Involved

Liverpool are through to the FA Cup fourth round after their 4-1 defeat of League One Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Salop struck first, with Daniel Udoh capitalising on slack defending from Ibrahima Konate to send away fans into raptures.

The Reds equalised through youngster Kaide Gordon, before Fabinho fired them ahead from the spot before half-time.

Shrewsbury came back well and defended resolutely until the introduction of Roberto Firmino, who scored an audacious backheel to put the result beyond doubt.

Fabinho completed the rout with an excellent finish from a set-piece.

This put the Reds into the hat for the fourth round, alongside some of the biggest names in English football.

Chelsea faced Chesterfield and dismantled them 5-1, Manchester City thrashed Swindon and Tottenham overcame a deficit to beat Morecambe.

You can watch the draw live here for free.

