December 9, 2021
Where to Watch/Livestream Every Premier League Game | Gameweek 16

Where to watch every Premier League game this week. Including Norwich v Manchester United, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Wolves, Chelsea v Leeds, Arsenal v Southampton, Brighton v Spurs and many more!

Premier League ball

Brentford v Watford

Date: Friday 10th December

Time: 20:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States of America - NBC Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Manchester City v Wolves

Date: Saturday 11th December

Time: 12:30 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - BT Sports

United States of America - NBC Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Chelsea v Leeds United

Date: Saturday 11th December

Time: 15:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout

United States of America - Peacock

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Arsenal v Southampton

Date: Saturday 11th December

Time: 15:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout

United States of America - NBC Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Date: Saturday 11th December

Time: 15:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout

United States of America - USA Network

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Norwich v Manchester United

Date: Saturday 11th December

Time: 17:30 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States of America - NBC

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Brighton v Tottenham

Date: Sunday 12th December

Time: 14:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Not available on television

United States of America - NBC Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Burnley v West Ham

Date: Sunday 12th December

Time: 14:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Not available on television

United States of America - Peacock

Canada - DAZN

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Newcastle v Leicester

Date: Sunday 12th December

Time: 14:00 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States of America - Peacock

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

Crystal Palace v Everton

Date: Sunday 12th December

Time: 16:30 UK time

Where to Watch

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States of America - NBC Sports/Telemundo

Canada - DAZN

India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar

