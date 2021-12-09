Where to Watch/Livestream Every Premier League Game | Gameweek 16
Where to watch every Premier League game this week. Including Norwich v Manchester United, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Manchester City v Wolves, Chelsea v Leeds, Arsenal v Southampton, Brighton v Spurs and many more!
Brentford v Watford
Date: Friday 10th December
Time: 20:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States of America - NBC Sports
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Manchester City v Wolves
Date: Saturday 11th December
Time: 12:30 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - BT Sports
United States of America - NBC Sports
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Chelsea v Leeds United
Date: Saturday 11th December
Time: 15:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout
United States of America - Peacock
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Arsenal v Southampton
Date: Saturday 11th December
Time: 15:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout
United States of America - NBC Sports
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Date: Saturday 11th December
Time: 15:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Not available on UK TV due to 3pm blackout
United States of America - USA Network
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Norwich v Manchester United
Date: Saturday 11th December
Time: 17:30 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States of America - NBC
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Brighton v Tottenham
Date: Sunday 12th December
Time: 14:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Not available on television
United States of America - NBC Sports
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Burnley v West Ham
Date: Sunday 12th December
Time: 14:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Not available on television
United States of America - Peacock
Canada - DAZN
India - Disney+ Hotstar
Newcastle v Leicester
Date: Sunday 12th December
Time: 14:00 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States of America - Peacock
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar
Crystal Palace v Everton
Date: Sunday 12th December
Time: 16:30 UK time
Where to Watch
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
United States of America - NBC Sports/Telemundo
Canada - DAZN
India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar