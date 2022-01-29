Who Will Be The Fastest Player At Liverpool? Highest Speeds Recorded This Season Revealed For Salah, Mane, Diaz & Jota

News broke on Friday suggesting Liverpool had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign winger Luis Diaz by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with FC Porto.

As Reds fans anxiously wait for confirmation that his medical has been completed and the transfer is complete, we have a look at one of the assets the 25-year-old possesses, pace, and how that compares to those likely to be his new teammates.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Colombian will bring more than just pace to Liverpool with his dazzling skills and ability to score all types of goals including some wonder strikes.

His pace however is startling especially when you compare it against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota.

According to Liverpool News, Diaz has recorded the highest speed of the quartet this season and by quite a margin from second-placed Salah who is extremely quick himself.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

The winger has recorded a speed of 35.5 km/h whereas Salah's highest speed reached 33.2 km/h. Mane and Jota who are also very quick are an extra 0.9 km/h behind the Egyptian.

The Liverpool strike force is already a scary prospect for opposition defences and with Diaz thrown into the mix, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Reds supporters.

