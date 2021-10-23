    • October 23, 2021
    Why Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma Is a Need Not a Want for Liverpool

    Liverpool are in need of a big attacking addition, Arnaut Danjuma should be that man and here's why
    Author:

    Options in the attack are all that Liverpool fans have been crying out for from the club since Xherdan Shaqiri left in the summer.

    The squad lacks quality with the drop in quality from the likes of Salah and Mane to Minamino and Origi is huge and something that is going to become a real issue with the upcoming AFCON tournament. 

    The Reds are set to lose both Mane and Salah from just after Christmas till as late as the first week of February, depending on how their respective countries perform.

    Several names have been linked to the Red, but the one they should go for is Villereal man Arnaut Danjuma. 

    Danjuma only joined Villarreal in the summer from Championship side Bournemouth but has been simply unplayable for the Yellow Submarine, scoring four goals in his first seven league games for the club. 

    However, it's not just his goal-scoring record that makes him impressive.

    Danjuma has recorded 1.7 shots on target per game this term, which is only just less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

    In fact, he has been so dangerous for Villereal that he is ranked in the 99th percentile of all players for non-penalty goals, non-penalty expected goals, and total shots (all per 90 stats)

    With those shot numbers, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could help Danjuma really explode. 

    The way Liverpool deploy their wingers means that they are the main attacking outlet for the side.

    If Klopp were to build the attack with Danjuma in mind, he could make it so he plays to his strengths, allowing the Dutchman to use his pace and dribbling to get himself in goal scoring positions.

    Danjuma isn't quite the finished article however.

    The winger does little to no defensive work, completing just eight tackles in 27 full matches last term. 

    This is a big downside for Klopp, who requires defensive effort from everyone on the field.

    This is an area that can be worked on though, providing that Danjuma is open to the idea of working in this high intensity "rock and roll" style of football. 

    The Reds have shown in the past they'd rather wait and get the right candidate though, with them choosing to wait a year to sign Ibrahima Konate, leaving the side without sufficient depth at the back.

    So the move will depend on the final decision of the board and Klopp, as all deals are.

    However it seems as if Danjuma is a ready made goalscorer that would fit the bill of a younger player who wouldn't cost an arm and a leg, so this move should be the one, and if it isn't for the Reds he will turn into a world class player elsewhere.

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
