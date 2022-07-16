Skip to main content

Why Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Career Hasn't Got Off To A Perfect Start

A combination of factors have so far stopped Darwin Nunez from having an ideal start to his Reds career.

The Uruguayan completed his move to Merseyside last month in a deal which could see Benfica pocket £85 million.

Liverpool's new No.27 made his debut against Manchester United on Tuesday, coming on as a substitute. However, it wasn't his best game.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez skied a shot in the second half after Mohamed Salah's shot crashed off the post. He was under pressure by Eric Bailly though, and the game came only a few days after he joined up with the squad.

Overall, he proved to be not too effective. The same happened in the Crystal Palace game yesterday, where he forced Guaita to make a save during his short cameo.

A lot of rival fans on social media and even some Liverpool fans have been critical of the 23-year-old. Although it isn't a great indication for what's to come, it is important to remember that it is pre-season after all.

Jurgen Klopp and other members of the squad have been supportive of Nunez, as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings.

The Reds manager, when asked about the new signing, said, 'I couldn't be more calm about it. I am completely convinced about his potential.'

