Why John Henry's FSG Must Step up to Protect Liverpool’s Future

Ever since their acquisition in 2010, it is fair to say Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have endured a mix spell on Merseyside in the 11 years to date.

The blend of the good and the bad, means there remains a split fan base over the Americans' overall running of the club.

The success on the pitch, the hiring of Jurgen Klopp, as well as investment in infrastructure such as the Anfield expansion and new state-of-the-art training facility, would point to marginal room for complaint.

IMAGO / Bernd König

However, past PR disasters such as the £77 tickets, "Liverpool" trademark, and furlough scheme application have ultimately led to divided opinion.

Added to that the European Super League debacle and the lack of investment into the squad in 2021, has provided added power to the voices of those against them. Now truly feels like crunch time for John W. Henry and co.

The Reds rank 9th in net spend for Premier League clubs over the course of Klopp's tenure, while they fall far lower than that over the last two-year period. In 2019 for example, when at the pinnacle of European football after a Champions League triumph, no first-team players were acquired.

The lack of investment was highlighted in a recent study by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, providing analysis of the extent to which clubs could invest without falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

IMAGO / Bernd König

While it is clear the club would be in and around the summit of this due to significant revenues, their 2nd place and £273m leeway demonstrates that more could certainly be done.

While the current ownership have an evident business in model in place, now is the time to either evolve with the football landscape, or sell up.

Although the Reds are in the clutch of "elite clubs" as of now, they do not invest in the transfer market like the vast majority of others, which will inevitably catch up to them in the medium to long-term.

Added to this, the aging Liverpool squad. While there is some excellent young talent, the majority of key players are currently around the aged 30 mark.

The ownership must have a future proof plan in place with a couple of marquee young acquisitions over the course of the next few years- to provide Jurgen Klopp's successor with the best possible chance of success.

While FSG should ultimately be thanked in some regards, they also now must show greater ambition in the transfer market.

The upcoming summer of 2022 will be pivotal to demonstrate this, and get the Anfield faithful convinced of their long-term aims to keep Liverpool at the top of the tree.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook