How Liverpool Signing Divock Origi From Lille OSC Started The Downfall of FC Barcelona

A Twitter user hilariously details how Divock Origi signing for Liverpool was the beginning and the nail in the coffin for FC Barcelona's meteoric demise.

When Liverpool FC completed one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history, it not only signaled the rise of Jurgen Klopp's side but it also started the downfall of FC Barcelona.

Liverpool signed the forward after an impressive display in the 2014 world cup where Origi became Belgium's youngest goal scorer in World Cup history.

Not only did Liverpool beat the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United to the signing of Origi, but they also beat Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona.

Little did the footballing world know that the relatively small £10 million transfer would be enough to take down European giants FC Barcelona.

Since signing for the Reds, Divock Origi has scored 40 goals, many of them crucial, and provided 13 assists.

Two of the Belgian's goals will go down in Liverpool folklore.

We all know the story of Liverpool's miraculous comeback against FC Barcelona, but I'll provide some background anyways.

Liverpool advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and draw Spanish giants FC Barcelona as their opponents.

In the first leg, Barca put on a clinic and defeated the Reds with ease in a 3-0 home victory.

With confidence at an all time high and the best player in the world in form, FC Barcelona made one of the worst mistakes you can make--- provoking the Anfield faithful.

With a few keyboard strokes, one Tweet was enough to motivate the Anfield crowd to provide one of the best atmospheres of all time.

As stated earlier, we all know how the story goes; but do you know just how much damage Divock Origi inflicted on the Barcelona squad?

After the Belgian striker opened the scoring in the 7th minute, Barcelona players were distraught.

At half-time, with Liverpool leading 1-0, Jordi Alba was in tears and needed consoling.

The manager at the time, Ernesto Valverde, was delivering his halftime speech when he noticed that Alba had his head in his towel.

When asked if he was okay the defender responded, "Go on, go on."

If the Catalonian side wasn't okay at half-time, they certainly were worse off after Divock Origi's second goal of the game secured a 4-0 win for Liverpool that saw the Reds advance 4-3 on aggregate.

The words "corner taken quickly" most likely mean nothing to the average human, but they are enough to give any Liverpool supporter chills.

While many would think that bottling a 3-0 first leg lead would be the worst of things to come, but it got so much worse.

Since this iconic comeback, Barcelona have gone on to have five different managers and have won just one piece of silverware (Copa del Rey, 2021).

Barcelona lost the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, on a free transfer this past summer after the Argentine superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain.

With financial turmoil and the failure (and inability) to replace the greatest player of all time, Barcelona find themselves tumbling down the league table and currently sit in 7th place in La Liga.

Again, things have gotten worse for newly appointed boss and Barcelona legend Xavi.

Barcelona have failed to advance to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 17 seasons and will subsequently play in the Europa League.

As things continue to get worse for Barcelona, one has to ask; would things have been different had Divock Origi never signed for Liverpool?

Or even more so; what would life be like in Spain had Origi signed for Barcelona?

While we will never know what would have happened had Origi opted to sign with another club; we do know that the Belgian single handedly knocked FC Barcelona off of their perch of greatness.