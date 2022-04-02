'Will Put Everyone At Ease' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah Is Close To Signing A New Contract At Liverpool

After reports broke on Saturday evening that Mohamed Salah is close to signing a new contract with Liverpool, fans have reacted on social media.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Egyptian's contract saga has been going on for months and recent reports suggested that talks had broken down.

However, reports from the Sunday papers and journalist John Richardson suggest the 29 year old is willing to compromise on the deal and extend his stay at the club.

These reports have sent Reds fans into a frenzy as they took to Twitter to react.

'If true, it’s smart by him & brilliant for all of us #egyptianking'

'Seriously wow'

'Just wish it is a reasonable wage relative to VVD's 220k/ week. Don't want to see LFC experience what Barca experienced and saying these with regret years later.'

'Would be perfect for the games coming. Will put everyone at ease, means Salah isn’t worrying about it either.'

'If they announce salah that will give us a even bigger boost right now!!'

'Arguably the worst headline for the best news'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok