Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Will Put Everyone At Ease' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah Is Close To Signing A New Contract At Liverpool

After reports broke on Saturday evening that Mohamed Salah is close to signing a new contract with Liverpool, fans have reacted on social media.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian's contract saga has been going on for months and recent reports suggested that talks had broken down.

However, reports from the Sunday papers and journalist John Richardson suggest the 29 year old is willing to compromise on the deal and extend his stay at the club.

These reports have sent Reds fans into a frenzy as they took to Twitter to react.

'If true, it’s smart by him & brilliant for all of us #egyptianking'

'Seriously wow' 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Just wish it is a reasonable wage relative to VVD's 220k/ week. Don't want to see LFC experience what Barca experienced and saying these with regret years later.'

'Would be perfect for the games coming. Will put everyone at ease, means Salah isn’t worrying about it either.'

 'If they announce salah that will give us a even bigger boost right now!!'

'Arguably the worst headline for the best news'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Sevilla: How To Watch/Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Juventus
Non LFC

Juventus v Inter Milan: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.
Non LFC

Watch: What A Goal From Kelechi Iheanacho To Give Leicester The Lead Against Manchester United

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Confirms Yet Another Liverpool Injury Blow Following Win Over Watford

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Fabinho Give Reds Victory

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabinho Goal For Liverpool Against Watford After Bizarre Foul By Juraj Kucka On Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Diogo Jota Header Puts Liverpool In The Lead Against Watford Thanks To Joe Gomez's Trent-Like Assist

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Watford | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Gomez & Jones Start For Reds

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago