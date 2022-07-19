Report: Winger 'Was Crying' As He Begged Club To Let Him Complete £18 Million Liverpool Move

Yevhen Konoplyanka has admitted that he begged his then club Dnipro to let him complete an £18 million move to Premier League giants, Liverpool, while speaking to Weszlo, via HITC.

“I was crying. A delegation of serious people from Liverpool came to Dnipropetrovsk. We ate dinner. They were (willing) to pay as much as (Dnipro owner) Ihor Kolomoyskyi wanted,” Konoplyanka recalls.

“Martin Skrtel wrote me a message; ‘We are waiting for you’. Steven Gerrard also gave me his blessing.

“I used to go to Kolomoyskyi; ‘Please, please, please, let me go. It will make my dream come true’. I begged.

“Liverpool offered 25 million euros (£18 million). But I didn’t feel disappointed about going to Sevilla.”

Having failed to complete his dream move to Liverpool, Konoplayanka spent time at both Sevilla and Shalke, where he failed to make a big impact.

However, during his time with Sevilla, he did win a Europa League title, being an unused substitute in the 2016 final in Basel. as Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Konoplayanka could've played on the other side in that final, and who knows what Jurgen Klopp could've done with the Ukrainian who was once seen as one of the hottest properties outside of one of the 'Top 5' leagues.

