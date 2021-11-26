Result Of Fans Vote On Ballon D'Or Winner Announced - Salah, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Neymar, Mbappe

The results are in for the fans vote on the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner and it's very interesting indeed.

As reported by givemesport.com the vote was run by Transfermarkt on Instagram. They put players up against each other head to head and asked the fans to vote in a series of polls.

This is obviously different to the actual Ballon d'Or voting where a jury of journalists from various nations is put together to pick the top three players.

The results of the votes from Transfermarkt polls from the last 16 onwards were as follows:

Round of 16

Robert Lewandowski defeated Romelu Lukaku

Kylian Mbappe defeated Pedri

N'Golo Kante defeated Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo defeated Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi defeated Bruno Fernandes

Karim Benzema defeated Kevin De Bruyne

Erling Braut Haaland defeated Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mohamed Salah defeated Harry Kane

Quarter-finals

Robert Lewandowski defeated Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo defeated N'Golo Kante

Lionel Messi defeated Karim Benzema

Mohamed Salah defeated Erling Braut Haaland

Semi-finals

Robert Lewandowski defeats Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah defeats Lionel Messi

Final

Robert Lewandowski defeats Mohamed Salah

Robert Lewandowski was the winner of the fans vote in what was an entertaining contest.

As to whether Bayern Munich's Poland international will scoop the actual Ballon d'Or award on November 29th remains to be seen but he must surely go close.

