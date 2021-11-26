Result Of Fans Vote On Ballon D'Or Winner Announced - Salah, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Neymar, Mbappe
The results are in for the fans vote on the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner and it's very interesting indeed.
As reported by givemesport.com the vote was run by Transfermarkt on Instagram. They put players up against each other head to head and asked the fans to vote in a series of polls.
This is obviously different to the actual Ballon d'Or voting where a jury of journalists from various nations is put together to pick the top three players.
The results of the votes from Transfermarkt polls from the last 16 onwards were as follows:
Round of 16
Robert Lewandowski defeated Romelu Lukaku
Kylian Mbappe defeated Pedri
N'Golo Kante defeated Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo defeated Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi defeated Bruno Fernandes
Karim Benzema defeated Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Braut Haaland defeated Gianluigi Donnarumma
Mohamed Salah defeated Harry Kane
Quarter-finals
Robert Lewandowski defeated Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo defeated N'Golo Kante
Lionel Messi defeated Karim Benzema
Mohamed Salah defeated Erling Braut Haaland
Semi-finals
Robert Lewandowski defeats Cristiano Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah defeats Lionel Messi
Final
Robert Lewandowski defeats Mohamed Salah
Robert Lewandowski was the winner of the fans vote in what was an entertaining contest.
As to whether Bayern Munich's Poland international will scoop the actual Ballon d'Or award on November 29th remains to be seen but he must surely go close.
