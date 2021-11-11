WWE Superstar Sheamus Has 'Problem' With Ballon D'Or, Talks Liverpool's Salah, Manchester United's Ronaldo And Pokes Fun At Harry Maguire

Liverpool fan and WWE Superstar has been giving his opinion on the the Ballon D'Or and believes the format of the awards should be changed.

The Ballon d'Or awards this year to crown the best player on the planet takes place on the 29th November in Paris.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Sheamus was speaking at a media junket during the current WWE tour of the UK.

Sheamus On Mohamed Salah

The wrestler who is a huge Liverpool fan was keen to shower praise on Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah who is one of the main contenders for the award.

“He’s an unbelievable player, one of the best players in the past couple of years, he’s world class. But I have a problem because the Ballon d’Or, I feel like it’s unfair to have just one player getting it."

"If you are up front and scoring goals, don’t get me wrong Salah’s goals are unbelievable, the one he got against Man City and the one the week after, he’s pulling them out, there’s nothing there and he’s scoring these amazing goals."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Sheamus On Ballon d'Or Format, Ronaldo and Harry Maguire

“There should be a Ballon d’Or for forwards, midfielders, goalkeeper and defender, I think that makes sense."

"I feel like you should have a player in every position that gets the award, you can’t compare a world-class striker to a world-class goalkeeper or a world-class defender. It’s very imbalanced.”

“Say Ronaldo scores a penalty, celebrates like he’s won the World Cup, he might have done nothing in the match but that’s all that people see, the camera shots, that’s the back page."

"If you’re a centre-back, like Van Dijk or whatever, not like Harry Maguire obviously, you’re a centre-half and you’re killing it but you’re not scoring the goals so the highlights aren’t about you."

It is not the first time Sheamus has poked fun at a Manchester United player. Last month it was Ronaldo's turn when the wrestler claimed the striker "wouldn't last five seconds in the ring."

Video: WWE Superstar And Liverpool Fan Sheamus Pokes Fun At Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook