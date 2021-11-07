'Young Yaya Toure' Trains With First-Team Ahead Of West Ham

Liverpool have had issues with their midfield lately, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all suffering injury problems so far this campaign.

Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho are set to start against West Ham United with Thiago on the fringe - but it seems that there may be a fresh face on the Liverpool substitutes bench.

Not only may we see Tyler Morton, who has impressed in the Carabao Cup competitions - we may see James Balagizi feature at the London Stadium.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The 18-year-old was spotted today at the AXA Training Centre, which is the first time he's made first team training with Liverpool needing midfield cover.

The teenager has been compared with former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure due to his physicality and rampaging drives forward.

Speaking to the Blood Red podcast, the Secret Scout said:

'There are similarities in his play like Yaya Toure – even down to how his sleeves are covered over his hands while playing – and he has a languid, effortless running style. He is the kind of midfielder that we don’t often see coming through in England.'

Will Balagizi feature against West Ham? Or will his chance have to wait?

