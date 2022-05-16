A Premier League Scriptwriter's Dream: Can Steven Gerrard Help Liverpool Take City's Crown?

Following Man City's 2-2 draw away at West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool have a glimmer of hope in the title race. The Reds are four points behind the leaders with two games to play.

Liverpool go into the final Premier League fixtures off the back of an FA Cup triumph on Saturday. But with a Champions League final against Real Madrid less than two weeks away - and a slim chance of lifting the Premier League crown before then - there is no time for celebrating just yet.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Tuesday night with manager Jurgen Klopp set to ring the changes. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were forced to depart Saturday's final after picking up knocks and are not expected to play tomorrow night.

Providing the Reds can beat both Southampton and then Wolves (which is no easy feat), their title hopes lie in the hands of club legend and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Gerrard's Villa play City at the Etihad on the final day.

Their task cannot be underestimated. City have lost just two home games this season in the league.

This is also Pep Guardiola's last chance of silverware this season after the club's devastating exit from the Champions League a fortnight ago. If they do fail to win the league, it will be their first trophy-less season since 2016/17.

Aston Villa sit comfortably in 13th place after a topsy-turvy season. But with former Liverpool players Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings in the ranks, they will be dangerous.

This does feel like a scriptwriter's dream: Stevie Gerrard - having lost out on Premier League glory so cruelly to City nearly eight years ago - doing the full roundabout and effectively handing the title to his former club by frustrating Sky Blues in their own backyard.

Easier said than done, though.

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |