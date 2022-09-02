Fantasy Premier League Tips & Tricks | Gameweek 6

Although the dust may not yet have settled on GW5, the frantic nature of this season’s scheduling means there are a multitude of questions to be answered ahead of Saturday’s deadline for GW6.

Below, I attempt to answer three of them and provide some assistance to ensure you beat Larry from the work league who despite having Kante in his team is still above you!

WHO IS THE BEST GW6 CAPTAIN?

The ‘premium’ picks of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have so far proven their worth having scored 124 points between them. With 33 game weeks left, I don’t believe there is any reason to take unnecessary risks and deviate from one of the three aforementioned big hitters so for this section, let us assume there are only three players to pick from.

With nine goals in only 109 touches of the ball, Haaland has amassed 58 points and taken to the Premier League in remarkably quick fashion. A trip to struggling Aston Villa could bring another haul but I think it is wise to take caution when it comes to how many minutes he is likely to play.

In Julian Alvarez, City have a suitable stand-in should they wish to give the big Norwegian a rest ahead of three big games (Sevilla, Tottenham & Borussia Dortmund).

The bravest amongst us may be willing to take the risk safe in the knowledge that he can haul from the bench – I think I’m going to avoid it.

Salah currently leads the prediction models for points this week, with FPL Review having him projected to score 7.1 points, a whole point clearer than anyone else. Despite not looking at his best, Salah has managed to score ugly points so far, with 20 points from his two away games.

Assuming that you are an adult who doesn’t believe in an ‘early kick-off curse’ then Salah is a strong option with his xMins being higher than the other two options, the importance of which highlighted by his assist to Fabio Carvalho in stoppage time vs Newcastle.

At only 17% ownership, even less in the Top 10K, Kane has enormous upside as captain with a favourable fixture at home to Fulham. Another assist in GW5 means he has now returned in each of the last four game weeks and you do feel there is a big haul around the corner, especially if Son Heung-Min can find the form that allows them to work so well in tandem.

If you own all three then I think Kane could be the most exciting pick. Fulham are 18th in the league for xGC (expected goals conceded), with Darwin Nunez, Ivan Toney and Alexis Mac Allister (pens) all having success against them this season.

WHO IS THE BEST RODRIGO REPLACEMENT

Already sold by over 800K thousand managers since Tuesday, Rodrigo faces a spell on the sideline following the dislocation of his shoulder vs Brighton. But who is the best option to replace him? Well, that depends slightly on how much money you have to play with! Let’s take a look below:

If you are looking for a straight swap, then for £5.9m there is unlikely to be a better choice than Pascal Groβ. The Brighton man is currently 3rd for points in FPL, behind only Haaland and Rodrigo himself.

He has been pivotal so far for the Seagulls, enjoying the rewards of a more attacking position within the Brighton side. With an xGI/90 of 0.71, he has Leicester and Bournemouth up next and will look to add more points to his tally.

For those with a little bit of spare cash, Wilfried Zaha could be the one. At £7.1m, he already has four goals so far this season, an impressive feat considering he missed out in GW4 through injury.

His underlying figures back up the start, averaging just shy of an expected goal/assist per 90 minutes.

Although Palace’s fixtures are not the most generous, any potential owners can take relief in the knowledge that his position is relatively secure, especially compared to a similar-priced option such as Ilkay Gundogan, who of course will be hindered by European football.

If you like a bit of flair in your team, then a differential pick could be Allan Saint-Maximin should we get concrete information that he is fit enough to return from the injury that kept him out of the Liverpool game.

Three assists against Man City bodes well for a fixture run that includes only one top-half side (Fulham) in the next five. The addition of a natural goalscorer in Alexander Isak should only add to his credentials, increasing the likelihood of points if he is able to get on the end of his crosses.

WHAT TO DO WITH THE LIVERPOOL DEFENDERS?

Now, although I do not wish to upset an entire fan base, I feel I at least have a responsibility to address the fact that Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season, particularly defensively.

The Reds have an xGC/90 of over a goal a game, which includes the demolition of toothless Bournemouth!

For those who own only Trent Alexander-Arnold, I think it is a dangerous game to be moving him on. His underlying stats are good offensively (2.51 Key Passes per 90, xA of 1.15) and his haul in GW4 shows the devastation he can cause.

If like myself, you are sat with both TAA and Andy Robertson, there is a tough decision to be made as to whether it is finally time to move on.

The main sticking point is the favourable upcoming fixtures (Everton & Wolves), two sides who are both in the bottom five for goals so far this season.

If your patience has ran out, disclaimer – I think mine has, then it may be time for the Scotsman to depart. As someone with 5 at the back, I am currently contemplating a change in formation with former red Neco Williams catching my eye at £4.1m.

The Welshmen is currently 3rd amongst defenders for xGI (expected goal involvement) and has the next five fixtures of – Bournemouth, Leeds United, Fulham, Leicester and Aston Villa. The additional money will then allow me to invest elsewhere.

Hopefully the above can provide some sort of inspiration to your decisions this week, should you require any further help/guidance, be sure to follow me on Twitter - @SmuelMartinFPL. I am currently ranked 71K and hope to add this season to the two 10K finishes that I have achieved over the last three years.

