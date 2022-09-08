Fantasy Premier League Tips & Tricks | Gameweek 7

It is a pleasure to be back again ahead of GW7 providing another helping hand in the quest to win all of your mini-leagues this year.

In this article, I look at the different strategies for when to use your wildcard, perhaps the most important chip in FPL.

Introduction?

It seems appropriate to mention, for those who may not be aware, that this season, there is effectively an additional wildcard due to the World Cup with unlimited changes in the so-called 'winter break'.

Your first wildcard, therefore, has to be used prior to GW16, meaning there are a few different strategies in place.

If you have already used your wildcard then apologies this one may not be as useful but there is still some benefit to be had from looking at the overall strategies and applying the thinking to later on in the season!

GW9 WC

This strategy has become the overwhelming favourite amongst those in the FPL Community for a couple of reasons.

Perhaps the most important factor is that there are a number of fixture swings that you can take advantage of. It is impossible to predict future performances of individual players but by bringing in players with 'easier' fixtures, you give yourself the best opportunity to get ahead of the curve.

A perfect example of this is if you take the schedule of Chelsea/Liverpool and compare the two. Between GW9-16, Chelsea play only Man United (at home) out of the traditional 'Big 6', whereas Liverpool have Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham.

It also gives the opportunity to target teams/players that as of yet have extremely limited ownership. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester are three sides who all experience a far kinder run ahead of the World Cup, meaning the likes of Matty Cash, Wilfried Zaha or James Maddison may become the perfect differential.

The other benefit is having the entire international break to tinker, meaning there will be the ultimate flexibility should any adversity strike.

When playing FPL, it is important to be able to react to sudden changes, often entirely unpredictable and so the GW9 WC gives you that safety net.

GW8 WC

The recent postponement of Brighton vs Crystal Palace has meant that a GW8 wildcard is now a genuine possibility, especially in the case of those with 2/3 players who would play in that game.

Without wanting to regurgitate information, the GW8 is very similar to the GW9 just brought forward a week in order to navigate the new-founded BGW (Blank Gameweek).

If you are set on a GW9 WC and are able to navigate the missing fixture then I would encourage you to do so mainly due to the International Break.

I feel a little uneasy using such a powerful chip a few days before all of the players go away and play for their countries.

LATER WC

If your team looks well set up for the next five/six gameweeks then it may be that you target the last few weeks before the World Cup.

A wildcard around GW13 would mean that you can target a four-match period and in theory maximise your points before using the unlimited transfers after GW16 and restructuring your team again.

For those who favour quite an attacking strategy, there is certainly the chance for upside but it will likely come with an increase in risk.

Man City, for example, have three favourable home fixtures which you would be able to attack and Liverpool (who players may move off in GW9) face Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Southampton.

The counter to this argument of course is that many teams are likely to be full of players from these sides already and so you are not actually gaining an advantage. For me, this is probably the main reason that puts me off.

The associated danger too is that in order to prevent picking teams like the rest of your mini-leagues, you end up chasing too much upside and getting stung when the safe pick hauls!

Summary

Without wanting to sound like I'm avoiding all responsibility, I do feel that the wildcard is very much dependent on how your team is set up and so it is important to apply your own context to any information you hear.

That being said, my favourite strategy and the one that I will likely be using is the GW9 wildcard.

Whenever you choose to wildcard, it is important that your transfers are aggressive. For example, if you are wildcarding in GW8 then that means this week you basically have a risk-free transfer! Have a look at the games and see who you fancy most and then remove them on a wildcard!

Hopefully what you have read has been somewhat beneficial! Please do follow me on Twitter - @SmuelMartinFPL and I will try to help in whatever way I can!

