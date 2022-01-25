Gameweek 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold All Blank in the Worst Week in Fantasy Premier League History?

In one of the lowest scoring weeks in FPL history, which saw nine of the top ten most owned players blank, the 8th February deadline for Gameweek 24 cannot come quick enough for FPL fans.

With just one more GW23 tie to be played out, where a free-falling Watford travel to bottom-club Burnley on Saturday, the average manager will find themselves on a lowly 30 points, needing a miracle to hit a high-scoring week.

Friday Night in Fantasy Premier League

The Friday night fixture came round with fans eagerly anticipating Watford’s favourable double Gameweek, however, the Hornet’s were humbled 3-0 at home to Norwich, a win that saw the Canaries move out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

To make matters worse for large parts of the FPL community, this weeks’ most captained player and star man, Emmanuel Dennis, was sent off meaning he finished his double Gameweek on -1 points, with some managers even going through the agony of triple captaining the Nigerian.

Liverpool and Manchester City Defences Both Breached

With Manchester City conceding away to Southampton alongside Liverpool’s failure to contain Crystal Palace, the top two sides both registered defensive blanks, meaning the games’ most picked defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo both registered two points.

Fellow Red’s defender Andrew Robertson picked up his second double-digit haul in consecutive weeks after his return from suspension, rewarding 4.1% of managers, as he registered two assists in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Andrew Robertson vs Crystal Palace IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

It was also good news for owners of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United defenders, as all three sides picked up clean-sheets in their respective games in what has been the only shining light for some in an otherwise turgid week.

Big Name Stars Blanking

With the games’ top defensive assets failing to hit the mark, the most picked forwards also struggled this week with another blank for Cristiano Ronaldo, his fourth in a row, as well as Harry Kane, the aforementioned Dennis and Michail Antonio all accumulating two points or less.

In midfield things didn’t fare much better for FPL managers either with Diogo Jota and Mason Mount the only two players in the ten most selected midfield assets not to blank, however, it was an average week for the pair as Jota registered five points and Mount six.

Diogo Jota vs Crystal Palace IMAGO / NurPhoto

Not All Hope Is Lost?

It was a week characterised by differentials as Norwich’s Josh Sargent rewarded 0.3% of managers with 13 points and a wondergoal from Hakim Ziyech against Spurs helped the former Ajax man walk away with 11 points.

With most of the games big names failing to deliver this week, the only glamour of hope lies in a game between the leagues bottom two clubs on Saturday, where managers will sit on their sofas at home, hoping for their differential pick to be a hero and save their Gameweek.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook