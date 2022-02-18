FPL Gameweek 26 Preview: A Double Fixture for Liverpool Makes Mohamed Salah a Stand-Out Triple Captain Option

With a massive double-Gameweek 26 approaching, seeing eight of the Premier League’s 20 clubs playing two matches within FPL this week, here’s a guide to what you could be doing in this make-or-break week.

This Week’s Fixtures:

Three of the league’s ‘Big Six’ face a double this week. Liverpool and Arsenal have the most favourable fixtures with the Gunners’ facing Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday before welcoming Wolves on Thursday night.

Liverpool face Norwich at Anfield before a midweek clash with Leeds in what is expected to be a goal-fest for the Reds, with a potential triple captain chip on the cards for the likes of Salah and Jota, who picked up a knock in Milan.

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota IMAGO / Action Plus

Spurs are the other ‘Big Six’ side who face a double starting with a tricky trip to the Etihad where they face the leader's Manchester City, who battered Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League, followed by an away trip to Turf Moor against Burnley.

Burnley join Watford, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leeds and the three big clubs to make up the eight clubs who have a double this week.

Here is the full list of fixtures for Gameweek 26.

Players to Watch:

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale – Goalkeeper - £5.1million

Off the back of a blank Gameweek 25, Arsenal host two sides struggling for goals in Wolves and Brentford, who have scored just 47 goals in a combined 48 Premier League games between them.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal boast an impressive home record this season, keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five home games in the league, and facing an out-of-form Brentford, Arsenal are favourites to add another clean sheet to their tally, so having Ramsdale in the sticks this week could be a good option.

The ex-Sheffield United man averages 8.5 points per game across his last five outings and is expected to add to that number.

Liverpool: Mohammed Salah – Midfielder - £12.7million

The Reds are level with Manchester City for most goals scored in the division this season and now face the two teams with the worst defensive records in Norwich and Leeds and although it is not a formality Liverpool roll over the struggling sides, it would be hard to bet against it.

Off the back of a goal in Europe against Inter Milan, Mohammed Salah has not scored a Premier League goal since his return from AFCON but the Egyptian has notched up 25 goal contributions already in the league.

Now set to face off against the Premier League’s worst defences at Anfield, triple captaining Salah might be the way to go this week to see those magical green arrows.



Burnley: Wout Weghorst – Striker - £6.5million

Sean Dyche’s new man is still on the lookout for his first Premier League goal as he enters this double Gameweek where he faces Brighton and Spurs but his first strike looks imminent. The Dutch giant registered his first contribution at Old Trafford, picking up an assist in a 1-1 draw to Manchester United.

The Clarets’ will also boast a double in Gameweek 27 too, facing Crystal Palace and Leicester in the coming weeks. With four matches in two Gameweek’s and little to no risk of rotation, Weghorst looks like a good option not just for this week, but for future weeks too.

The deadline for the highly-anticipated Gameweek 26 is Saturday at 11:00BST so make sure to look out for team news and injuries that could play a factor in your FPL teams before the Saturday morning deadline.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook