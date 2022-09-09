Skip to main content

Graham Potter Departure From Brighton & Hove Albion Could Open Moises Caicedo Move to Liverpool

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter has recently joined Chelsea after they parted ways with Thomas Tuchel, and this could benefit Liverpool in their search for midfield solutions.

Liverpool FC - As the Reds continue their season, the lack of midfield options keeps affecting their results. With most recently having lost against Napoli (4-1) in the Champions League group stages.

Although Jurgen Klopp did try to address this issue, he was ultimately unsuccessful in his search of what he calls 'the right midfielder'.

Borussia Dortmund rejected any type of approach for their star midfielder Jude Bellingham, as they will only allow him to depart the upcoming summer.

Jude Bellingham

While Inter Milan placed a staggering asking price for Nicolo Barella, in the form of a 90-100 million euros fee, which evidently shifted Liverpool's interest away. 

But there was one unusual target that not many saw coming, and that was Ecuadorian international midfielder Moises Caicedo

The 20-year old player has been integral to both Brighton and Ecuador in their respective competitions, with Graham Potter closely working on him to accelerate his development.

Local sources in Ecuador came out claiming that Liverpool were interested in the player, and in fact went as far as suggesting that the Reds even tried making a last minute move on deadline day.

Obviously that was not successful, but now Jurgen Klopp might have a chance at landing the midfielder, with an interesting turn of events taking place.

Moises Caicedo

Many know that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter was a massive part in Moises Caicedo's adaptation and development in the team.

But with the English manager recently joining Chelsea after they sacked Thomas Tuchel, this might leave the Ecuadorian player in a bit of a 'limbo' where he would have to make a drastic choice in his career.

At the moment, Brighton have not chosen a successor for Graham Potter, and it is uncertain as to what will happen in the team or what the upcoming manager will decide to do with the tactics or team selections. That being said, this might be the perfect time for Liverpool to try and convince Moises Caicedo to move to Anfield. 

Outlet Tera Deportes stated that Brighton have told Liverpool they will have first choice at signing Caicedo when the January window opens.

The Reds will surely begin talks with the player's entourage soon, hoping to lure him into a Liverpool side desperate for midfield solutions and options that can provide something new to the team.

