Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Youngster And Looks To Be The Perfect Partner For Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp's ability to develop players is second to none, as prime examples such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane show what he is capable of. Both players were talented before joining Liverpool, however, have been converted into world-beaters.

Signings that the club has brought in since the arrival of the German manager have, at times raised eyebrows. Despite being doubted by the media and rivals, the transfers have highlighted how important it is to have a good coaching team to develop the players.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

As the summer transfer window looms, the scouts and recruitment staff at Liverpool will already be working on incomings and which players in world football are to fit the team's system.

As well as the talent across the world that the club could bring in, The Reds have an outstanding academy that has produced some of the best players the country has seen in the past. 

Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold are notable players that have come through Liverpool's academy. 

Owen Beck
Liverpool youngster Owen Beck is one player to watch coming through the club's system. The Athletic claimed he was called up to first team training and looked impressive. 

Jurgen Klopp was visibly happy from what he had seen from the 19-year-old, as he sets up ‘seven or eight excellent crosses’ for Mohamed Salah. 

Who is Liverpool's next star and will they come through the academy system?

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

