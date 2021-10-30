Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC

In today's monthly column from Brain Murray, he touches on all the difficult aspects of the game of football, and how the new changes to it draws him away every time from the sport he loves. But as always, finds it inevitable to do so.

The Irish comedian Dara O'Briain once remarked that he did not believe in God, did not go to church and did not believe in heaven or hell. He immediately followed this up with the statement "But, y'know, I'm still Catholic" I could not think of anything more perfect to describe how I have felt this past year regarding my football club.

I hate the amount of money in the game. I loathe billionaires as a general rule but especially when they treat treasured institutions as playthings. I cannot stand social media hyperbole before, during and after games. I wish that the transfer window wasn't a thing. I rabidly dislike Richard Keys and wish he was fired into space.

But, y'know, I'm still a Red.

It's a rich man's world

It's hard to escape the vulgarity of money in the modern game. Ever since the first £1 million transfer fee, the game has descended into a dystopian nightmare of eye-watering weekly wages and transfer fees that would pay off the national debt of a small country.

Agents drive it, pushing the pounds, Euros and dollars ever upwards, but the media lubes it and shoves it into your telly without asking first.

Now that the football club formerly known as Newcastle United is owned by an actual country, I find myself yearning for the simpler, more straight-forward times of a mere Russian oil billionaire buying Chelsea back in those sepia-drenched days of 2003. Indeed, the figures being bandied about regarding the Premier League's latest rich man's toy dwarf even Man City's not-insubstantial transfer outlay.

Add to this the wages of players at the top level, being paid in a week what many of the adoring faithful who pack the grounds or clamour around televisions would take two lifetimes to earn, and what you have is a recipe for a divorce, a divorce between me and football.

Anti-Social Media

Being on the socials doesn't help, either. Of course, Twitter has its uses (although the level of entertainment has plummeted since they banned Donald Trump), as does Instagram and Facebook (remember that one, kids?).

But again, they're all owned by some rich feller living on a candyfloss sky-cloud mansion with mood lit fourth bathrooms and a butler for every kitchen so they're a) not bothered about your problems and b) not a million miles removed from the owners of your football club.

Social media has become simultaneously the place to get all your football club news, injected straight into your eyeballs as well as being the place where players are racially abused, female football pundits are belittled and tormented and Stephen Howson exists.

It's part of the circus, just like the disgusting amounts of money and the parasitic agents and the 24/7 coverage of purple sex toys being thrown around behind reporters on transfer deadline day.

Speaking of which...

Dead On Arrival

Tina Brown, the former editor of Vanity Fair, once remarked that "deadlines are a great antidote to insecurity". Clearly Brown has never watched Jim White scream "AND WE GO LIVE TO MELWOOD" through her telly on something that now feels as set in stone as Christmas Day and that Day-We-Came-To-Take-Your-Land Day.

Transfer Deadline Day does absolutely nothing to settle insecurities. It deliberately stokes them, plays on them, chews you up and spits you out like the gullible fool you are. It's the hypiest-hype train there is, and we're all on it baby, next stop PETER ODEMWINGIE.

So what's your point, we just won

Football, bloody hell. None of what you've just read is new. It's been part of this hellish dance we call football for years now. But over the last year, it became so acute for me that I felt like I was falling out of love with the game.

The elation of winning the league gave way to despondency of us not winning it again - which tends to bring the horrible elements of the game into sharper focus.

We have had the debacle of the Super League - which hasn't gone away, by the way - we have had the owners furloughing staff to add to an alarmingly long list of misdemeanors like trying to trademark the word "Liverpool", we have seen the impact of unfettered and unchallenged financial power securing lucrative television deals and now entire countries owning entire football clubs.

I have been tired, folks. Tired. I still am, truth be told. I'm tired, cynical and my sarcasm has reached heights Edmund Hillary would be proud of. I feel drained, not by the game that I love, but the business that has built up around it.

That barbed wire of money and vulgarity, of mistreatment of fans and worshipping of transfer deadline days, makes for a pretty impenetrable barrier. And yet...

Like the calm in the very eye of the storm, when you cut through it all, you have The Game. And what a game it is.

The Game never lets you down. The Game is what calls you, through the fog of war, like a siren's call, reaching out to you and taking hold of you and pulling you under the foaming, swirling, dizzying tides.

The Game, friends, pulls you back in, time and time again. When The Game sends out the war cry, we answer, we all answer. The Game.

When it starts, the rest of the nonsense melts away like snow in the midday sun. The Game demands our full, unabashed love, our complete devotion, however unrequited that love might actually be.

And it's The Game that makes me say "Just when I thought I was out, It pulls me back in."

