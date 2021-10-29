Premier League Predictions: Liverpool Win? Manchester United Struggle? Who Wins Battle Of The Riches?

Premier League predictions including Liverpool's game at home to Brighton, Manchester United away to Tottenham and Newcastle face Chelsea in a cash clash.

In a brand new piece, LFCTR writers predict the results of this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Damon Carr

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool return to Anfield off the back of smashing their biggest rivals in their own backyard. I'm expecting another convincing home win for the reds. I'm going to go for third straight 5-0 league win to Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester United

Liverpool's victims last week, Manchester United face another difficult game away to Tottenham. I can see this one being cagey, both teams not wanting to lose. A 1-1 draw written all over it.

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Newcastle v Chelsea has now become somewhat of a big match. The home fans will be up for this one, however I still see Chelsea scraping the win. I'm predicting a 2-1 Chelsea, but a late winner.

Other fixtures:

Another easy win for Man City on the cards 3-0 Leicester v Arsenal full of goals with Arsenal coming away with all three points 1-3

Brentford shock Burnley away. 1-3 Ranieri to double up 2-0

Leeds get first away win of the season 1-2 Aston Villa and West Ham to have an exciting draw 2-2 Wolves continue good form with win 2-1

Charlie Webb

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Despite Brighton having a good start to the season, they've failed to win in their last four Premier League games, with their most recent result losing to Manchester City 4-1.

I fully expect Liverpool to continue their goal scoring and winning form. I'm expecting a 4-0 win from Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Anfield.

Tottenham v Manchester United

Both clubs are coming off poor results in their last Premier League game. Man United got humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford and Spurs lost 1-0 to West Ham.

Whichever manager loses this game could be in massive trouble with their clubs and could be potentially sacked.

However, I don't see either team losing and I think it'll be a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Newcastle are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League while Chelsea are one point clear at the top.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side annihilated Norwich City last game week 7-0, while the Magpie drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are yet to win a game this season and I can't see that changing after Saturday's fixture. I'm going 3-1 to Chelsea.

Other fixtures:

I think Manchester City will struggle with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side who have impressed a lot of people this season. I'm predicting a draw 1-1

While I see the Arsenal v Leicester City game ending in a stalemate too. With another Youri Tielemans screamer 2-2

Despite West Ham's impressive performances recently, I can see Aston Villa grabbing the win against the Hammers 2-1

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Neil Andrew

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

I think Brighton will not make it easy for Liverpool at Anfield. They are a very good footballing team with a strong defence but struggle to convert chances.

With the Reds in such good form I still expect them to run out winners in a tight 2-1 victory.

Tottenham v Manchester United

This is a tough game to call. Neither team are in good form and both need to respond to defeats against local rivals last weekend.

United have the armoury to cause Tottenham a lot of problems and much will depend on their attitude.

Spurs appear to be lacking cutting edge going forwards and I think United will bounce back with 1-3 win and put more pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Newcastle United v Chelsea

I can't see anything but an away win in this game.

Having watched Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham a couple of weeks back it was difficult to see how they can compete in games against the big boys.

Chelsea are efficient and know how to get the job done and will do so again with a 0-2 win at St James' Park.

Other fixtures:

Palace at Manchester City represents an interesting game. Patrick Vieira's team are another who play good football and remain in games but have thrown points away late on. I think City will still come out on top in a close game 1-0

I fancy Leicester to beat Arsenal with their forwards in such good form - 2-1 Aston Villa to return to winnings ways with West Ham tiring after a busy run 2-1

I can see draws between Burnley/Brentford 1-1 and Watford/Southampton 2-2

Leeds should get back to winning ways against Norwich 1-3 Wolves will take advantage of Everton's injury issues on Monday 2-1.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |