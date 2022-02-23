Premier League Title Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

Skip to main content
Manchester City and Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League with 13 matches left to play. This year's title race could go down to the wire with two of the best teams the league has seen battling it out. 

If you're wanting to keep up as the drama unfolds, we here at LFCTR have your back. We will be covering every part of the title race has it happens. From the upcoming fixtures to the results, this is the place to be. 

Premier League Trophy

Recent Results

Manchester City:

22/1 Southampton (A) 1-1     D

8/2 Brentford (H) 2-0            W

12/2 Norwich (A) 0-4            W

19/2 Tottenham (H) 2-3         L

Liverpool:

24/1 Crystal Palace (A) 1-3    W

10/2 Leicester (H) 2-0           W

13/2 Burnley (A) 0-1              W

19/2 Norwich (H) 3-1            W

Read More

Upcoming Fixtures

Manchester City:

26/2 Everton (A)
6/3   Manchester United (H)
14/3 Crystal Palace (A)
19/3 Brighton (H)
2/4 Burnley (A)

Liverpool:

23/2 Leeds United (H)
5/3 West Ham (H)
12/3 Brighton (A)
16/3 Arsenal (A)
20/3 Manchester United (H)

News Updates

  • Liverpool move just six points behind Manchester City  Here
  • Manchester City suffer double loss over Tottenham  Here
  • Liverpool play Leeds United 23rd February  Here
  • Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino out  Here
  • Manchester City v Liverpool scheduled for Sky broadcast 10th April  

Current League Table

Team                         Played    Won    Drawn    Lost      GF   GA     GD     Points     

Manchester City       26          20           3           3        63    17    +46       63

Liverpool                   25          17            6           2       64    20    +44       57

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | Jordan Henderson Misses Out, Jones Starts

By Neil Andrew
37 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Leaked: Liverpool's Lineup To Face Leeds United Revealed

By Matt Thielen
43 minutes ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United | Confirmed Lineups/Teams | Premier League | EPL - Jones Starts, Henderson Dropped

By Neil Andrew
50 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Fabio Carvalho - Agreements In Place For Transfer From Fulham To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
56 minutes ago
Liverpool Leeds United
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leeds United: Starting XI Prediction | Sadio Mane dropped? | Ibrahima Konate over Joel Matip?

By Owen Cummings
1 hour ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria | Free

By Charlie Webb
2 hours ago
Liverpool Leeds United
Match Coverage

Key Battles: Liverpool vs. Leeds United | Raphinha Vs. Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah Vs. Illan Meslier

By Drew Alexander Ross
2 hours ago