Premier League Title Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

Manchester City and Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League with 13 matches left to play. This year's title race could go down to the wire with two of the best teams the league has seen battling it out.
If you're wanting to keep up as the drama unfolds, we here at LFCTR have your back. We will be covering every part of the title race has it happens. From the upcoming fixtures to the results, this is the place to be.
Recent Results
Manchester City:
22/1 Southampton (A) 1-1 D
8/2 Brentford (H) 2-0 W
12/2 Norwich (A) 0-4 W
19/2 Tottenham (H) 2-3 L
Liverpool:
24/1 Crystal Palace (A) 1-3 W
10/2 Leicester (H) 2-0 W
13/2 Burnley (A) 0-1 W
19/2 Norwich (H) 3-1 W
Upcoming Fixtures
Manchester City:
26/2 Everton (A)
6/3 Manchester United (H)
14/3 Crystal Palace (A)
19/3 Brighton (H)
2/4 Burnley (A)
Liverpool:
23/2 Leeds United (H)
5/3 West Ham (H)
12/3 Brighton (A)
16/3 Arsenal (A)
20/3 Manchester United (H)
News Updates
- Liverpool move just six points behind Manchester City Here
- Manchester City suffer double loss over Tottenham Here
- Liverpool play Leeds United 23rd February Here
- Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino out Here
- Manchester City v Liverpool scheduled for Sky broadcast 10th April
Current League Table
Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
Manchester City 26 20 3 3 63 17 +46 63
Liverpool 25 17 6 2 64 20 +44 57
