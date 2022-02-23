Premier League Title Race | Fixtures | Results | Updates | Table

Manchester City and Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League with 13 matches left to play. This year's title race could go down to the wire with two of the best teams the league has seen battling it out.

If you're wanting to keep up as the drama unfolds, we here at LFCTR have your back. We will be covering every part of the title race has it happens. From the upcoming fixtures to the results, this is the place to be.

Recent Results

Manchester City:

22/1 Southampton (A) 1-1 D

8/2 Brentford (H) 2-0 W

12/2 Norwich (A) 0-4 W

19/2 Tottenham (H) 2-3 L

Liverpool:

24/1 Crystal Palace (A) 1-3 W

10/2 Leicester (H) 2-0 W

13/2 Burnley (A) 0-1 W

19/2 Norwich (H) 3-1 W

Upcoming Fixtures

Manchester City:

26/2 Everton (A)

6/3 Manchester United (H)

14/3 Crystal Palace (A)

19/3 Brighton (H)

2/4 Burnley (A)

Liverpool:

23/2 Leeds United (H)

5/3 West Ham (H)

12/3 Brighton (A)

16/3 Arsenal (A)

20/3 Manchester United (H)

Manchester City v Liverpool scheduled for Sky broadcast 10th April

Current League Table

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points

Manchester City 26 20 3 3 63 17 +46 63

Liverpool 25 17 6 2 64 20 +44 57

