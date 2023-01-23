Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: "It Wasn't A Pre-Planned Thing," John Barnes On His Famous Goal Against Brazil

EXCLUSIVE: "It Wasn't A Pre-Planned Thing," John Barnes On His Famous Goal Against Brazil

The former Liverpool player has spoken exclusively to LFC Transfer Room on his time playing and his thought's on the current Liverpool squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool and England legend John Barnes has revealed his famous goal for England against Brazil in 1984 "wasn't a pre-planned thing," whilst speaking to LFCTransferRoom via freebets.com

"I was trying to see someone to pass to," revealed Barnes

"There's no player I can imagine who scores a goal by dribbling from the halfway line, who thinks when they get the ball on the halfway line, there are four players in front of me and I'm going to dribble until I score or until I lose the ball?"

The famous strike is regarded by some to be one of the best goals in England's history, with Barnes beating most of the Bazilian team before slotting the ball home to give England the lead.

"What you have to do is you look to pass to someone, if you can't see someone pass, you have to keep going. So after beating the first player, I looked to pass to Tony Woodcock but I couldn't get the ball to him, so I kept going until eventually, I was there in front of the goal,"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It wasn't a pre-planned thing, I didn't really think about it. So it's difficult for me to go back and remember it because I was just reacting to the bodies in front of me,"

"Even watching it now on television it's like having an out body experience."

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham 'Expected To Reject' New Borussia Dortmund Contract As Liverpool, Real Madrid & Manchester City Chase Transfer

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

By Neil Andrew
Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup Karim Benzema
Match Coverage

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive Interview: Athletic's Abdul Rehman - The Positive Impact Of Having Muslim Players In The Premier League

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Chelsea Interested In January Transfer Of Sander Berge

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona
Match Coverage

Barcelona v Getafe - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew