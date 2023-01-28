Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: John Barnes "Would Love," To See Midfield Duo Join Liverpool

IMAGO / PA Images

The former Liverpool player has spoken exclusively to LFC Transfer Room on his time playing and his thought's on the current Liverpool squad.
Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed the two players he would love to see sign for the Reds.

Speaking exclusively to LFCTransferRoom, via Freebets.com, Barnes revealed he'd like to see the club move for England Duo Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

"I'd love to see Jude Bellingham come. But also if Bellingham wants to go to Real Madrid, he's going to go to Real Madrid," said Barnes. 

"Declan Rice would also be one, there are players out there, but of course, there are a lot of other clubs who are after these players as well."

The Reds have been long linked with Bellingham, with the Reds said to be huge admirers of the former Birmingham City midfielder. 

Bellingham joined Borrusia Dortmund in the summer of 2020, with the German giants beating off interest from Manchester United and others to secure his signature.

As for Rice, the midfielder came through the youth ranks at West Ham and has become a first-team regular for both the Hammers and England.

"If you look at the way that Liverpool's midfield worked before in terms of high energy, strong midfield players allow the fullbacks to go back, and therefore they can actually supplement them as by defending,"

"This means we'll have two attacking fullbacks on the front, three who just work hard and get back into the, so we need to be stronger defensively in midfield, they'd be perfect for that."

Liverpool have had many midfield issues this season, relying on aging players in Jordan Henderson and James Milner to take up the majority of minutes.

Many fans have been critical of the owners for not bringing a player in and would agree with Barnes that the two players would work perfectly for the Reds.

