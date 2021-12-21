Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Three for Sure’ - Former Arsenal & Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Author:

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated & LFC Transfer Room, former Manchester United and Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre has gave his verdict on Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win and Mohamed Salah's seventh position.

A lot of people disagreed with the fact that Lionel Messi won this years Ballon d'Or.

There is no doubt the Argentine is one of the greatest players to grace the game but a lot of people thought that Robert Lewandowski deserved to win it.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

Another player who was tipped to be in the top three was Mohamed Salah after his amazing year with Liverpool.

The Egyptian firmly placed his name in the list of the best players in the world and in the past six months he's probably been the best player in the world.

However, when Mohamed Salah placed 7th and Cristiano Ronaldo placed 6th, a lot of people were baffled with that decision.

One person who also disagreed with it was Mikael Silvestre. The Frenchman also gave his verdict on where Salah ranks amongst the world's best players currently.

Where do you rank Mohamed Salah among the World's best players?

"Right now, he's up there for sure. Ignore his Ballon d'Or place, I love Messi but for him to be 1st, Cristiano 6th and Salah 7th?

"On current form right now, Mo Salah is top three for sure."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

