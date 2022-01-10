Divock Origi Pushing For Liverpool January Transfer Despite Agreement With Jurgen Klopp With Newcastle United, West Ham and Lazio All Interested

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is pushing for a January exit despite having a verbal agreement with Jurgen Klopp to remain at the club until summer.

Divock Origi has become a very polarizing figure at Liverpool Football Club.

The Belgian has been the source of as much joy as he has despair. Brought to the club with high hopes on the back of an impressive World Cup performance, the striker never truly lived up to his potential.

Despite all of this, Origi has cemented his place in Liverpool folklore for years to come. His Champions League and Premier League goals have helped propel Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to the highest peaks of success in world football.

Although many debate his ability and what he brings to LFC, one thing is clear; he is a bit-part player who Klopp rarely calls upon.

Divock Origi Pushing For Liverpool Exit

This has lead to transfer headlines surrounding Divock Origi on multiple occasions. This time, is no different.

After failing to find a suitable club in the summer transfer window, Origi came to an agreement with Jurgen Klopp that would see him remain with the club through the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly remained coy over Origi's situation and expects the striker to see out the current season.

However, sources close to the situation tell LFC Transfer Room that the Belgian is prepared to leave the club in search of more consistent playing time.

Despite the aforementioned agreement with the Liverpool manager, Origi is once again pushing for a move away from the club.

In a recent exclusive interview, Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Turkish club Fenerbahçe are preparing a massive contract offer to Divock Origi after making him their top transfer priority.

Tavolieri also revealed that Origi's wish is to remain in the Premier League with Newcastle United contemplating a transfer move for the Belgian.

However, all hope is not lost for Fenerbahçe as Origi would be "more than happy" to make the switch to the Turkish side if needed.

Our source also revealed that several Bundesliga and Serie A sides are monitoring Origi's transfer situation despite Liverpool's stance against selling him this month.

With reports that Fenerbahçe, West Ham, Lazio and Newcastle United are all chasing the Belgian's signature, Liverpool may forced to act in the transfer window.

If the right bid comes in, look for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to cash in on Origi.

