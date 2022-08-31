Exclusive: ‘Both Very Exciting’ - Didi Hamann on Fabio Carvalho & Harvey Elliott

Last season, Harvey Elliott sustained a fractured ankle which kept him on the sidelines for the majority of the season, with Jurgen Klopp not wanting to risk him.

Fortunately, that decision has paid off and with the 19-year-old now at 100%, he's shining and has arguably been Liverpool's best midfielder currently.

Along with Elliott, another youngster who is impressing at Liverpool is new boy Fabio Carvalho.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds this summer for a reported fee of £5million from Championship winners Fulham.

Since his arrival, the Portuguese youth international has taken part in every Premier League game, speaking volumes about how much Klopp rates him.

Even though Carvalho and Elliott are still young, there have been calls from fans to make them regular starters after their explosive start to the season.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Reds player Didi Hamann was asked about his thoughts on the duo's start to the campaign.

"He's done really well to come back from that injury and hasn't looked out of place and the same goes with Carvalho when he's played.

"They're both very exciting players and I think Liverpool as a club are the right fit to bring young players through.

"Both players will need time to develop, but if they continue on the right track then Liverpool will have a couple of gems in their squad.

"Elliott was looking good before that injury; he's taken some time getting back up to speed, but he's done very well so far this season.

"We just have to hope he stays fit and continues to contribute to the side."

