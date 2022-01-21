Exclusive: 'We Have a Lot of Surprises' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Who He Thinks Will Win AFCON

We have an exclusive interview with Cameroon legend Geremi and he gives us his thoughts on who will win this years AFCON.

Geremi is a legend in his home country of Cameroon. Playing for some of the best clubs in Europe and being a mainstay in his national team for years.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid player is Cameroon's second all time appearance holder with 110 caps.

This years AFCON is being held in his home country and in an exclusive interview, the 43-year-old gave his thoughts on the tournament and who could potentially win it.

AFCON is going on in your home country of Cameroon currently, who do you think will win it this year?

"First of all, we as Cameroonians are happy to host this big tournament. It is one of the biggest tournaments in the world," said Geremi.

"Our government has decided to make it one of the best AFCON's ever organised and I think we [Cameroon] are still there.

"Yes there is COVID but we are trying to take all the measurements and until now everything is going very well.

"Coming back to your question, who is going to be the favourites.

"It is very difficult now to say who is going to be the favourites.

"We have a lot of surprises. When you look at all the nations involved there are a lot of nations who qualified for the first time but when you look at their performances it's unbelievable, which is very good for African football.

"Of course we can say some of the nations who will be the favourites. Usually it's the hosts, Cameroon, because they are the ones that organised it.

"Also there is still big names when you look at the rankings. I've watched some matches and Nigeria have a very good squad. Mali have a very strong squad. Morocco and Tunisia as well.

"For me it's very interesting because there are a lot of big contenders still in the tournament so we'll wait and see.

"I'm happy because the level is going up which is very good for the fans."

