Exclusive: 'It Is My Wish' - Former Real Madrid & Chelsea Star Geremi on Mohamed Salah Winning the Ballon D’or in the Future

In an exclusive interview, Cameroon legend Geremi has said that he would be 'proud' if Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the Ballon d'Or

When Mohamed Salah finished seventh in last years Ballon d'Or, it shocked a lot of people.

No one was expecting him to win it last year but most assumed a top five finish would be on the books for the Egyptian.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the disappointing placement, if Salah continues at his current form, he has a genuine shot at winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

The only African to ever win the Ballon d'Or was Liberia's George Weah in 1995.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, Cameroon legend Geremi has said that the whole of Africa would be proud if Salah won the award.

What are your expectations for Mohamed Salah this season? Do you think he could win the Ballon d'Or next season if he keeps his current form up?

"As an African, it is my wish and I hope that he continues to play at this form," said Geremi.

"When you look at his performances the last three years he is growing, growing and growing.

"This year is fantastic. Hopefully he will continue like that because most of the time when you have a season like that, the only thing that can stop you is injuries.

"So I wish him all the best to avoid injuries and I think with his capabilities he will be able to perform well and for us Africans, we will be proud to have an African win the Ballon d'Or."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook