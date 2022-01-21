Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: 'I Think He Changed Some Things' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Joel Matip for Liverpool This Season

Cameroon legend Geremi has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Joel Matip in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Joel Matip is finally having an injury free season, resulting in arguably the defender having his best campaign as a Liverpool player.

The Cameroonian is also outshining his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk, which is some feat.

Joel Matip

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Matip can continue to stay fit as he is a massive part of Jurgen Klopp's side when available.

In an exclusive interview, Cameroon legend Geremi has given his thoughts on his countrymans season so far.

Former Cameroon and Liverpool Joel Matip is finally having an injury free season for the Reds, how important do you think he is to this Liverpool side?

"I'm happy for him as a player to not be injured because as a player when you have injuries you have to look what you eat or maybe you're not fit enough," said Geremi.

Read More

"I think he changed some things and that is why he is fit.

"For the club having Joel Matip fit, it is a big bonus and he will for sure help the club to achieve what they are expecting.

"It is very good for Liverpool and also I'm happy because he's Cameroonian.

"And to Matip I wish him all the best to stay fit because when he's fit the club will have no problems."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joel Matip
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Think He Changed Some Things' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Joel Matip for Liverpool This Season

2 minutes ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

27 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'I Would Be Amazed' - Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Liverpool's Roberto Firmino After Links To Barcelona Emerge

32 minutes ago
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL-PALACE-SHEFFIELD-UTD-c0fb787e78f3e6b3fde2dfa3d2f46d4b-1
Articles

Crystal Palace to Donate Shirts From Liverpool Fixture to Croydon University Hospital

32 minutes ago
AFCON Trophy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'We Have a Lot of Surprises' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Who He Thinks Will Win AFCON

32 minutes ago
Stamford Bridge Sadio Mane Chalobah James Milner Diogo Jota Chelsea Liverpool
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'They Can Still Win' - Former Chelsea Player Geremi on Liverpool & Chelsea Catching Manchester City

54 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Roberto Firmino Fabinho
News

Listen: New Diogo Jota Song (With Lyrics) Heard From The Stands As Liverpool Beat Arsenal To Reach Carabao Cup Final

1 hour ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Transfer Target Ousmane Dembele To Leave Barcelona In January

4 hours ago