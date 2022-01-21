Exclusive: 'I Think He Changed Some Things' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Joel Matip for Liverpool This Season

Cameroon legend Geremi has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Joel Matip in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Joel Matip is finally having an injury free season, resulting in arguably the defender having his best campaign as a Liverpool player.

The Cameroonian is also outshining his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk, which is some feat.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Matip can continue to stay fit as he is a massive part of Jurgen Klopp's side when available.

In an exclusive interview, Cameroon legend Geremi has given his thoughts on his countrymans season so far.

Former Cameroon and Liverpool Joel Matip is finally having an injury free season for the Reds, how important do you think he is to this Liverpool side?



"I'm happy for him as a player to not be injured because as a player when you have injuries you have to look what you eat or maybe you're not fit enough," said Geremi.

"I think he changed some things and that is why he is fit.

"For the club having Joel Matip fit, it is a big bonus and he will for sure help the club to achieve what they are expecting.

"It is very good for Liverpool and also I'm happy because he's Cameroonian.

"And to Matip I wish him all the best to stay fit because when he's fit the club will have no problems."

