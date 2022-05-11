Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders

Today, we have an exclusive interview with former Liverpool player Danny Murphy!

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of The Punters Page, Murphy talked about Klopp's legend, how this Liverpool side compared to the treble-winning side of 2001 and who lead the side during his time at Liverpool.

How does the treble team of 2001 compare to this year's team?

"We were resilient like them, we were good defensively," said Murphy.

"We weren't as good as the current side in terms of creativity, the attacking play and we didn't have that dynamism or speed.

"We had Michael Owen who was one of the best strikers in the world for a while, but we were quite reliant on him.

"We had Robbie Fowler and Emile Heskey who were quality players, but Michael was someone who we relied on a lot.

"Salah scores a lot of goals, but the likes of Mane, Jota and Diaz all contributed with goals themselves.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

"They're more dynamic and creative than we were, you look at the fullbacks for example, what they do and the number of assists they get is remarkable.

"They're a better side and more complete but we share the same resilience and share that mindset of winning games even when you aren't playing well because you have to.

"I think the only real similarity is that determination to win games and being able to dig in.

"You could argue there are few players who could get into the team now, that's how good they are.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"Steven Gerrard aside of course, the greatest player Liverpool have ever had, but the rest of that treble-winning team of ours would be on the edges.

"Sami Hyypia maybe at his best would partner Virgil van Dijk and Michael Owen through the middle at his best.

"But the team and squad now are better than the one I was in, it's got more options, variety and it's more dynamic."

Who were the leaders/experienced players he looked up to in the dressing room at Liverpool?

"It was various, initially, people like Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler were brilliant with the young lads and they were really great to be around," Murphy said.

"They supported you and Robbie remained that figure when Macca left.

"But the likes of Dietmar Hamann and Gary McAllister became really influential with their experience and wisdom.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

"The calmness they had as well to talk you through games and moments in those games, just giving you that advice every now and again.

"We had a nice balance of hungry young players, the likes of myself, Stevie (Gerrard), Michael (Owen) and Carra (Jamie Carragher).

"We had the more experienced players then as I said, even Jamie Redknapp who was injured a lot was great with the young lads.

"So probably Didi, Robbie and Macca were the leaders in that dressing room."

Where do you think Jurgen Klopp ranks amongst other Liverpool managers? (Shankley, Paisley, Fagan etc)

"It's hard to know how many more trophies he's going to win and memories he's going to create moving forward," said Murphy.

"He might not be as decorated as some of the managers in years gone by right now, but I still think he'll be remembered equally with the greats.

"What he's done is bring Liverpool back from the abyss, apart from that year where Brendon Rodgers nearly won it, they've been a mile off.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

"I know Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benetiz finished second, but it wasn't really close.

"So, Klopp has brought Liverpool back, they're challenging for titles and the Champions League most seasons.

"If it wasn't for City being so amazing and consistent then they would have more Premier League titles because let's not forget they came second with a record-breaking number of points.

"His legacy is already there, what he does from this point is a bonus.

"If he left tomorrow, he would be remembered as one of the greats.

"But if you take away the football side of it, what he's done is united the city again and he's brought the fans together.

"Anfield is again a place that teams are terrified to go, the atmosphere is second to none and it's one of the best stadiums in the world.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There's a feel-good factor around the city, his communication skills and relationships with the fans is strong.

"We've heard stories of Klopp popping into bars, having a drink with fans, giving them beers off the coach and he's just a people person in general.

"It's hard to compare and contrast over different decades, but as we stand now, he's going to be a legend and somebody who the fans talk about for decades to come.

"The scary thing is he's far from done.

"That new contract, four years and the squad are still quite young; there's only a few senior players who really you think need replacing, but most of them have loads of time.

"The squad looks really healthy, Klopp looks hungry, the players look right at it still so if anything, they're getting stronger."

