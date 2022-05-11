Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders

Today, we have an exclusive interview with former Liverpool player Danny Murphy!

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of The Punters Page, Murphy talked about Klopp's legend, how this Liverpool side compared to the treble-winning side of 2001 and who lead the side during his time at Liverpool.

How does the treble team of 2001 compare to this year's team?

"We were resilient like them, we were good defensively," said Murphy.

"We weren't as good as the current side in terms of creativity, the attacking play and we didn't have that dynamism or speed.

"We had Michael Owen who was one of the best strikers in the world for a while, but we were quite reliant on him.

"We had Robbie Fowler and Emile Heskey who were quality players, but Michael was someone who we relied on a lot.

"Salah scores a lot of goals, but the likes of Mane, Jota and Diaz all contributed with goals themselves.

Danny Murphy

"They're more dynamic and creative than we were, you look at the fullbacks for example, what they do and the number of assists they get is remarkable.

"They're a better side and more complete but we share the same resilience and share that mindset of winning games even when you aren't playing well because you have to.

"I think the only real similarity is that determination to win games and being able to dig in.

"You could argue there are few players who could get into the team now, that's how good they are.

Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup

"Steven Gerrard aside of course, the greatest player Liverpool have ever had, but the rest of that treble-winning team of ours would be on the edges.

"Sami Hyypia maybe at his best would partner Virgil van Dijk and Michael Owen through the middle at his best.

"But the team and squad now are better than the one I was in, it's got more options, variety and it's more dynamic."

Who were the leaders/experienced players he looked up to in the dressing room at Liverpool?

"It was various, initially, people like Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler were brilliant with the young lads and they were really great to be around," Murphy said.

"They supported you and Robbie remained that figure when Macca left.

"But the likes of Dietmar Hamann and Gary McAllister became really influential with their experience and wisdom.

Gary McAllister Jamie Carragher

"The calmness they had as well to talk you through games and moments in those games, just giving you that advice every now and again.

"We had a nice balance of hungry young players, the likes of myself, Stevie (Gerrard), Michael (Owen) and Carra (Jamie Carragher).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We had the more experienced players then as I said, even Jamie Redknapp who was injured a lot was great with the young lads.

"So probably Didi, Robbie and Macca were the leaders in that dressing room."

Where do you think Jurgen Klopp ranks amongst other Liverpool managers? (Shankley, Paisley, Fagan etc)

"It's hard to know how many more trophies he's going to win and memories he's going to create moving forward," said Murphy.

"He might not be as decorated as some of the managers in years gone by right now, but I still think he'll be remembered equally with the greats.

"What he's done is bring Liverpool back from the abyss, apart from that year where Brendon Rodgers nearly won it, they've been a mile off.

Jurgen Klopp

"I know Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benetiz finished second, but it wasn't really close.

"So, Klopp has brought Liverpool back, they're challenging for titles and the Champions League most seasons.

"If it wasn't for City being so amazing and consistent then they would have more Premier League titles because let's not forget they came second with a record-breaking number of points.

"His legacy is already there, what he does from this point is a bonus.

"If he left tomorrow, he would be remembered as one of the greats.

"But if you take away the football side of it, what he's done is united the city again and he's brought the fans together.

"Anfield is again a place that teams are terrified to go, the atmosphere is second to none and it's one of the best stadiums in the world.

Rafael Benitez, Kenny Dalglish, Joe Fagan, Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly

"There's a feel-good factor around the city, his communication skills and relationships with the fans is strong.

"We've heard stories of Klopp popping into bars, having a drink with fans, giving them beers off the coach and he's just a people person in general.

"It's hard to compare and contrast over different decades, but as we stand now, he's going to be a legend and somebody who the fans talk about for decades to come.

"The scary thing is he's far from done.

"That new contract, four years and the squad are still quite young; there's only a few senior players who really you think need replacing, but most of them have loads of time.

"The squad looks really healthy, Klopp looks hungry, the players look right at it still so if anything, they're getting stronger."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Max Woltman
News

Liverpool Forward Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Firmino Could Be A Casualty Of That' - Pundit On What The Future May Hold For Liverpool's Brilliant Brazilian

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Close' To Liverpool Transfer

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer | Premier League Sides Interested

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Has Offers From German, Italian & English Clubs Including Newcastle United - AC Milan Remain In Driving Seat

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Responds To Criticism From Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Champions League Final Tickets

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Aurelien Tchouameni's Agent Over Summer Transfer | Fabrizio Romano Reveals AS Monaco Asking Price

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago