Exclusive: Didi Hamann Doesn’t Think It’s 'Fair' to Blame Liverpool's Midfield Issues on Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is one of the best captains Liverpool has ever had and he'll go down in the history books as a huge legend.

However, we're in a situation where his age is catching up to him and it's starting to affect the team.

We've seen that in the Reds' opening five Premier League games where the skipper has been one of the worst players on the pitch.

Now, we're not sure if Jurgen Klopp would be starting Henderson if most of our midfielders weren't injured but the fact the Reds are in a position where he has to start speaks volumes about the squad depth.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Due to Liverpool's lack of transfer activity around signing a midfielder and also injuries, the captain has borne the brunt of the criticism from fans.

However, speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann has said it isn't fair to single out Henderson.

"I don't necessarily think it's a Henderson issue in the midfield, we've seen over the years that whenever Henderson plays or is needed, he was an important player.

"I think even last season, he played a lot of games coming off the bench and more often than not made an impact.

"He brings something to the team every time he plays, so I don't think it's fair to just single out Henderson. I think it comes more down to the balance of the side in general.

IMAGO / PA Images

"There's been a big change at Liverpool this summer with Sadio Mane leaving and we still have to wait and see what Darwin Nunez brings to the side in that aspect.

"But one of the problems for Liverpool for a while is having goals from midfield in open play, they simply don't have that.

"Henderson for me is still a very important player for Liverpool, but I think the balance of Fabinho and [James] Milner along with Henderson doesn't give you that threat from midfield.

"There's Harvey Elliott as well who is a very exciting talent, but he's still raw so you can't be relying on him to get those goals.

"Liverpool's issue in the midfield is that they have too many players that are similar to one another, so they need that different dynamic.

